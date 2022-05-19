RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
USC lands All-American WR Jordan Addison from Pitt

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 6:03 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-American receiver Jordan Addison is transferring from Pitt to Southern California.

The Biletnikoff Award winner announced his decision Thursday on social media, ending weeks of speculation on where the top receiver in college football would play.

“The last few weeks have been very difficult,” Addison wrote. “I struggled with my decision as to whether I should exercise my right to enter the portal. Student athletes have not always had that opportunity, and I made that choice.”

Addison entered the transfer portal before the May 1 deadline. He visited Texas and USC and strongly considered Alabama before choosing the Trojans. Addison reportedly has a close relationship with new USC quarterback Caleb Williams, a fellow Washington D.C.-area native who transferred from Oklahoma earlier in the offseason.

Addison made 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in the 2021 season, his second with the Panthers. With Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett off to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Addison’s decision to find a new home was among those that called attention to the current state of the transfer process and what role name, image and licensing considerations have in players’ decisions to transfer.

Addison is the Trojans’ latest major addition since the arrival of coach Lincoln Riley, who has thoroughly transformed the roster with extensive use of the transfer portal.

Also joining USC under Riley: Former Sooners receiver Mario Williams, Oregon running back Travis Dye, Arizona State linebacker Eric Gentry, Alabama linebacker Shane Lee and Colorado receiver Brenden Rice, among others.

