RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
Home » College Football » Memphis to spend up…

Memphis to spend up to $200 million renovating Liberty Bowl

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 11:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis and the University of Memphis will be spending at least $150 million to renovate and renovate the home of the annual Liberty Bowl before the 2025 season.

The renovation announced Thursday could reach $200 million for the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis studied options of renovating the current stadium or building a new one. The renovation project also could help make Memphis more attractive to a Power Five conference looking to expand.

“It will optimize our position in the rapidly evolving landscape of intercollegiate athletics in a more manageable and efficient timeframe,” Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch said. “This is the most strategically achievable option for us to pursue and make a game-changing impact at a critical time for our program.”

The project plans to change the west side with new premium seating options, a hospitality halo space around the stadium, adding family boxes in the north end zone area and party deck patios for students in the south end.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump sells Washington hotel to Miami-based investor group

Survey: What are your thoughts on return-to-office plans?

DoD IG says SPACECOM basing decision was legal, large parts of rationale remain redacted

How much does inflation actually matter to DoD and can it be fixed?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up