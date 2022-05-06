RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Brother of Clemson’s Dabo Swinney arrested on sex charge

The Associated Press

May 6, 2022, 11:08 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The brother of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Henry Ervil Swinney III, 53, of Clemson, South Carolina, was arrested on April 23. The attorney general’s release said investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Swinney.

Investigators say Swinney distributed child sexual abuse material. It is a second-degree felony charge that could bring up to 10 years in prison.

Swinney’s case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.

Dabo Swinney, Clemson’s head coach since the middle of the 2008 season, has addressed his brother’s legal difficulties in the past. Henry Swinney was arrested in Florida in January 2017 as the Tigers were preparing for their 35-31 victory over Alabama in the national title game.

Dabo Swinney said then there are consequences for bad actions. “My family’s no different than anybody else,” he said at the time.

