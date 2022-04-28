RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | House passes bill to speed Ukraine aid | Explosions rock Kyiv | Putin gas cutoff shakes up Europe | What Biden's requested aid might buy
USC adds San Jose State game, drops BYU from 2023 schedule

The Associated Press

April 28, 2022, 7:09 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has added a matchup with San Jose State to its football schedule for 2023.

USC added the Spartans in place of a previously scheduled matchup with BYU, the school announced Thursday.

USC will host San Jose State at the Coliseum on Aug. 26, 2023, in a so-called “Week Zero” matchup before the traditional opening weekend of the college football season.

The Trojans had been scheduled to host BYU on Nov. 25, 2023.

BYU has dropped several games from its 2023 schedule as it prepares to join the Big 12 next year. The formerly independent Cougars need to clear their slate to accommodate eight or nine conference games.

