Ole Miss QB Matt Corral throws for NFL teams at pro day

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 5:45 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral showed off his right arm and his apparently healthy right ankle for NFL teams.

Corral threw for representatives of almost every NFL team at the Ole Miss pro day on Wednesday, including at least four head coaches: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Atlanta’s Arthur Smith, Carolina’s Matt Rhule and Mike McCarthy of Dallas. Corral is projected as a potential first-round pick in the April draft.

Corral attended the NFL combine but didn’t participate in throwing or workouts while recovering from a right ankle injury sustained early in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Corral completed 67.9% of his passes for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions last season as a junior. He was a finalist for both the Manning Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Other Ole Miss players participating in pro day included defensive end Sam Williams, tailback Jerrion Ealy and wide receivers Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond.

