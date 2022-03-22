Ole Miss adds transfer RB Bentley, LB Coleman

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has added two more transfers to its roster with the addition of SMU running back…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has added two more transfers to its roster with the addition of SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV and TCU linebacker Khari Coleman.

The school announced the latest transfers on Tuesday, the first day of spring practice. The Rebels are expected to have 16 Division I transfers going through spring with the team.

“With the portal and all the new guys, it’s pretty exciting to go out there and look at all the new guys that used to be basically high school guys that were a long ways away” Kiffin said. “Now you’ve got guys that have already played and should have significant roles. It’s pretty exciting.”

Bentley was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference pick at SMU, who was co-rookie of the year as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He was second on the team last season with 610 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries. That included a 153-yard performance against TCU.

Bentley led the league with 913 rushing yards in a 10-game 2020 season, setting an SMU freshman record with 11 touchdowns. Ole Miss must replace its top three running backs and had already added Zach Evans from TCU to the backfield.

Coleman started 13 games in two seasons with TCU, mainly at defensive end. He finished last season with 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks after missing the first three games with an injury.

Like Bentley, Coleman had a big freshman season. He ranked second in the Big 12 and seventh nationally with 15 tackles for loss, tops nationally among freshmen. Coleman was the league’s Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year.

The Rebels produced the program’s first 10-win regular season in 2021.

USC transfer Jaxson Dart, a former five-star prospect, is among the candidates to replace quarterback Matt Corral.

