CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Football » National champ Georgia hires…

National champ Georgia hires Searels to coach offensive line

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 7:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — National champion Georgia added another familiar face to its football coaching staff with the hiring of Stacy Searels to oversee the offensive line.

Searels is a 30-year coaching veteran who spent the last three seasons as North Carolina’s offensive line assistant.

He previously coached the offensive line at Georgia from 2007-10 under Mark Richt, also earning the title of running game coordinator.

Searels replaces Matt Luke, who unexpectedly stepped down last week saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Head coach Kirby Smart has also added former Georgia assistants Bryan McClendon and Mike Bobo to a reshuffled coaching staff after the Bulldogs won their first national title since 1980.

McClendon will serve as receivers coach, while Bobo took on the title of quality control analyst after being let go as Auburn’s offensive coordinator after just one season.

Searels is a Georgia native who played at Auburn in the 1980s.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up