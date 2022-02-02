OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
UNC, Brown agree to 1-year extension through 2026 season

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 3:01 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has agreed to a one-year contract extension with football coach Mack Brown through the 2026 season.

The school said Wednesday the agreement keeps Brown’s contract length at five years.

The 70-year-old coach has led the Tar Heels to bowl games in each of his first three seasons in his second stint with the program he led to top-10 status in the 1990s. The Hall of Famer ranks second among active coaches with 265 career victories.

Brown is 21-17 in the past three seasons and the Tar Heels’ latest recruiting class ranked No. 9 nationally on 247sports as of midday Wednesday.

