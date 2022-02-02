OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Football » TSU: Jackson State withdraws…

TSU: Jackson State withdraws from Southern Heritage Classic

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 6:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State’s president says Jackson State’s decision to withdraw from the Southern Heritage Classic with three years left on the current contract is “insensitive and irresponsible” with implications far beyond football.

President Glenda Glover issued a statement Wednesday saying Tennessee State learned of Jackson State’s decision through a national scheduler.

“What’s even more disappointing is that there was no opportunity for discussion or a courtesy call to the TSU president, director of athletics, or head coach before the decision was made to breach the contract which has three years remaining,” Glover said.

The only reference to the 2022 schedule currently on the Jackson State athletics website is a mention that the 2022 schedule will be released Monday.

The Southern Heritage Classic has been played in Memphis at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium since 1990. Jackson State beat Tennessee State 38-16 last September. A crowd of 46,171 attended the first and now the only scheduled game between Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Tennessee State coach Eddie George.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Keeping women in government takes reimagining solutions

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up