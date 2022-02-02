TSU: Jackson State withdraws from Southern Heritage Classic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State’s president says Jackson State’s decision to withdraw from the Southern Heritage Classic with three…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State’s president says Jackson State’s decision to withdraw from the Southern Heritage Classic with three years left on the current contract is “insensitive and irresponsible” with implications far beyond football.

President Glenda Glover issued a statement Wednesday saying Tennessee State learned of Jackson State’s decision through a national scheduler.

“What’s even more disappointing is that there was no opportunity for discussion or a courtesy call to the TSU president, director of athletics, or head coach before the decision was made to breach the contract which has three years remaining,” Glover said.

The only reference to the 2022 schedule currently on the Jackson State athletics website is a mention that the 2022 schedule will be released Monday.

The Southern Heritage Classic has been played in Memphis at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium since 1990. Jackson State beat Tennessee State 38-16 last September. A crowd of 46,171 attended the first and now the only scheduled game between Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Tennessee State coach Eddie George.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.