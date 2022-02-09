OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Maryland promotes Williams to defensive coordinator

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 11:21 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Brian Williams is taking over as Maryland’s defensive coordinator.

Williams has been on the staff for all three of Michael Locksley’s seasons as head coach. He was outside linebackers coach in 2019, defensive line coach in 2020 and became co-defensive coordinator in 2021. Maryland said Wednesday he’ll continue coaching the defensive line.

Maryland also announced that Lance Thompson and Wes Neighbors were added to the staff. Thompson will serve as inside linebackers coach, and Neighbors will coach safeties.

