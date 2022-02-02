OLYMPICS NEWS: Opening ceremony details | Russia's Putin in Beijing for Olympics | Downhill skiing session update | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians
Former Clemson lineman joins Tigers football coaching staff

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:59 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson offensive lineman Thomas Austin has joined the Tigers as an assistant coach.

Austin will coach the offensive line, replacing Robbie Caldwell, who has moved to an off-the-field position.

Austin has signed a two-year contract worth $450,000 a season. Austin’s hiring was approved Wednesday by the school’s board of trustees. He had been an offensive analyst for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Austin played at Clemson from 2005-2009 and was twice named second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference.

He began coaching as a graduate assistant at Clemson in 2015. In 2019, Austin became offensive line coach at Georgia State for two seasons before returning to the Tigers staff last year.

Caldwell, a former Vanderbilt head coach, had his new position as director of player development and high school relations approved by the trustees.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

