OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Free skate world record shattered | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal | Top photos
Home » College Football » College Football Playoff to…

College Football Playoff to remain at four teams through 2025 season after expansion talks fail

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — College Football Playoff to remain at four teams through 2025 season after expansion talks fail.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up