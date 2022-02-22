CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Bohannon gets 3-year extension as Kennesaw St football coach

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 3:51 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon, coming off his fourth FCS playoff appearance, has agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2026.

Bohannon, the Owls’ first coach, is 63-18 in seven seasons. The Owls were 11-2 in 2021 with their third Big South Conference championship, their final season before moving to the ASUN.

“Coach Bohannon has done an outstanding job starting building, and sustaining a championship-caliber football program,” Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said.

Bohannon was hired as Kennesaw State’s first coach in 2013. The Owls have had a winning record every year, including a 6-5 mark in their inaugural 2015 season.

The Owls lost in the second round of the playoffs last season.

