CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Football » WVU matchups with Pitt,…

WVU matchups with Pitt, Virginia Tech moved to Thursdays

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 7:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s road games at rivals Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech next season are being moved to Thursday nights.

The Mountaineers announced the changes Monday night in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference. West Virginia will open the season at Pitt on Sept. 1 and travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, to face the Hokies on Sept. 22. Both games were pushed ahead two days from Saturday.

The changes mean West Virginia will play three Thursday night games next season.

The Mountaineers already are set to host Baylor on Oct. 13.

It’s the most weekday games since they played three in 2011 in their final season in the Big East.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up