WVU matchups with Pitt, Virginia Tech moved to Thursdays

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s road games at rivals Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech next season are being moved to Thursday nights.

The Mountaineers announced the changes Monday night in conjunction with the Atlantic Coast Conference. West Virginia will open the season at Pitt on Sept. 1 and travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, to face the Hokies on Sept. 22. Both games were pushed ahead two days from Saturday.

The changes mean West Virginia will play three Thursday night games next season.

The Mountaineers already are set to host Baylor on Oct. 13.

It’s the most weekday games since they played three in 2011 in their final season in the Big East.

