CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Home » College Football » Vanderbilt coach Lea promotes…

Vanderbilt coach Lea promotes Lynch to offensive coordinator

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 3:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has promoted Joey Lynch to offensive coordinator and hired Alex Bailey as wide receivers coach.

Lea announced the changes Friday.

Lynch spent last season as quarterbacks coach in Lea’s first year as head coach. Lynch helped the offense deal with an injury to starter Ken Seals and turn in a game against then-No. 10 Mississippi where the Commodores had some of their best offensive production in years.

He was offensive coordinator at Colorado State in 2020 and spent 11 seasons at his alma mater Ball State. He first coached wide receivers, then tight ends before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2014.

Bailey worked with Lynch at Ball State where he spent six seasons working with Lynch between 2015 and 2019. Bailey just had a one-year stint at Colorado State.

Vanderbilt opens the season Aug. 27 at Hawaii.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up