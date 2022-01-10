CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Football » UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson…

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson returning for 2022 season

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 8:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who led the Pac-12 in total offense this season, will return for a fifth year with the Bruins in 2022.

Thompson-Robinson announced his decision Monday on social media.

“I believe 2021 ended short so WE can go farther in 2022!,” Thompson-Robinson wrote on Twitter.

Thompson-Robinson was a first-team selection on the All-Pac-12 team and was a second-team choice by coaches. He averaged 274.4 yards on offense and was second in the conference with 21 passing touchdowns.

The Bruins went 8-4 in 2021, the program’s first winning campaign in Chip Kelly’s four years in charge. They did not play in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina State on Dec. 28 due to COVID-19 issues.

Thompson-Robinson will not have some key players in the huddle with him next season. Wide receiver Kyle Phillips, tight end Greg Dulcich and offensive tackle Sean Rhyan announced they are entering the NFL draft. All three were all-conference first-team selections by the coaches while Phillips made the first-team AP list with Dulcich and Rhyan on the second team.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM to create Chief Diversity Officer Council to elevate role across government

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Federal employee disputes sit in limbo as MSBP nominees await confirmation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up