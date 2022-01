College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Quinnipiac 1 at CANISIUS Iona 5½ at FAIRFIELD at TOWSON 3 Hofstra USC 5…

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Quinnipiac 1 at CANISIUS Iona 5½ at FAIRFIELD at TOWSON 3 Hofstra USC 5 at STANFORD at TENNESSEE 14½ South Carolina at KENT STATE 15½ Northern Illinois at SYRACUSE 11 Pittsburgh at OHIO 9½ Bowling Green Toledo 1½ at MIAMI (OH) at BAYLOR 12½ Texas Tech at JMU 2½ Northeastern at DAVIDSON 12 UMass at MARQUETTE 7½ DePaul Buffalo 14½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN at DAYTON 3 Saint Louis Kentucky 6½ at VANDERBILT Saint Bonaventure 10 at LA SALLE at EASTERN MICHIGAN 9 Central Michigan at DREXEL 2 Delaware at AKRON 9 Ball State at VCU 15½ George Washington at SFA 13 UT Rio Grande Valley at FLORIDA STATE 7 Miami at NORTHERN IOWA 9½ Indiana State at KANSAS 13 Iowa State Illinois 12½ at NEBRASKA at TEXAS A&M 4½ Mississippi at TEXAS 6½ Oklahoma at WEST VIRGINIA 3½ Oklahoma State at CREIGHTON 2½ Providence at LOYOLA CHICAGO 16½ Valparaiso at ALABAMA 2 Auburn at FRESNO STATE 14½ San Jose State at UC IRVINE 12 UCSD at UNLV 7½ New Mexico NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Phoenix 3 (225) at TORONTO Golden State 2 (218½) at MEMPHIS Minnesota 3½ (227½) at NEW ORLEANS at CHICAGO 13½ (220½) Detroit Denver 1½ (218) at LA CLIPPERS College Football NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 6 6 (49) Las Vegas at BUFFALO 4½ 4 (43½) New England Sunday at TAMPA BAY 8½ 8½ (49½) Philadelphia at DALLAS 3 3 (50½) San Francisco at KANSAS CITY 12½ 12½ (46½) Pittsburgh Monday at LA RAMS 4 4 (50½) Arizona NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Carolina -192 at PHILADELPHIA +158 at COLUMBUS -122 Chicago +102 at FLORIDA -215 Vancouver +176 Tampa Bay -245 at BUFFALO +198 Colorado -160 at NASHVILLE +130 Pittsburgh -134 at ANAHEIM +112 at LAS VEGAS -128 Toronto +108 at SAN JOSE -132 Detroit +110

