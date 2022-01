College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 1 Wright State Wofford 3 at UNC GREENSBORO at EAST TENNESSEE…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 1 Wright State Wofford 3 at UNC GREENSBORO at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 7½ Western Carolina UIC 7½ at IUPUI at UMKC 11½ Omaha South Dakota 5 at NORTH DAKOTA North Dakota State 7 at DENVER Oregon 6½ at OREGON STATE at PEPPERDINE 2½ San Diego NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Utah 11 (222) at DETROIT at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at NEW YORK 6½ (OFF) San Antonio at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Indiana at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Philadelphia at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Cleveland at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Brooklyn College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG CFP National Championship Georgia 2½ 2½ (52½) Alabama NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 3 3 (48½) at LAS VEGAS NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -120 Boston +100 Tampa Bay -235 at NEW JERSEY +190 at COLORADO -365 Seattle +285 at EDMONTON -245 Ottawa +198 at LOS ANGELES -118 N.Y Rangers -102

