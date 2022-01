College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Purdue 8 at PENN ST. at PROVIDENCE 4½ San Jose St. at SETON HALL…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Purdue 8 at PENN ST. at PROVIDENCE 4½ San Jose St. at SETON HALL 2½ UConn Dayton 8 at GEORGE WASHINGTON at UMASS 3½ Duequesne at VANDERBILT 6½ South Carolina at HOUSTON 12½ Wichita St. N. Dakota St 9½ at OMAHA California Baptist 8½ at CHICAGO STATE at VMI 4½ UNC-Greensboro at NORTH CAROLINA 6½ Virginia at RUTGERS 7 Nebraska at TOLEDO 18½ N. Illinois at WEST VIRGINIA 7 Kansas State at DAVIDSON 6 Rhode Island at WRIGHT STATE 19½ IUPUI Texas 3½ at OKLAHOMA STATE Villanova 7½ at DEPAUL at WAKE FOREST 4 Syracuse VCU 8 at LA SALLE at TEMPLE 3 East Carolina at MICHIGAN 2 Michigan St. at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 3 Texas-Arlington at LOUISIANA-MONROE 2 Arkansas St. at W. KENTUCKY 9½ FIU Oral Roberts 1 at W. ILLINOIS at E. MICHGIAN 2 Ball State Alabama 13 at MISSOURI at CHATTANOOGA 14½ The Citadel Wofford 2 at ETSU at FURMAN 10½ Mercer UAB 7½ at RICE Louisiana Tech 13 at UTSA Kansas 5 at TEXAS TECH at N. COLORADO 11 Sacramento St. at DENVER 7 N. Dakota Murray State 12½ at SIU EDWARDSVILLE at UTAH VALLEY 12½ Dixie State at PITTSBURGH 3½ Boston College at TULANE 8 South Florida at TENNESSEE ST. 1½ SE Missouri St. at LOYOLA CHICAGO 13 Bradley at CS NORTHRIDGE 2½ Cal Poly Belmont 17 at UT-MARTIN at TROY 1½ Appalachian State Morehead St. 9½ at AUSTIN PEAY Baylor 9 at TCU at KENTUCKY 21½ Georgia at NORTH TEXAS 11½ Middle Tennessee at LSU 3½ Tennessee at MISSOURI ST. 6½ N. Iowa at OKLAHOMA 6 Iowa St. Notre Dame 1 at GEORGIA TECH Washington St. 1½ at UTAH at E. WASHINGTON 12 Idaho at MARSHALL 4½ FAU at SAN FRANCISCO 15 San Diego NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Memphis 3½ (215) at LA CLIPPERS at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Utah at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Milwaukee at DETROIT 2½ (214) Orlando at BOSTON 6 (210) New York at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Miami College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG CFP National Championship Georgia 2½ 2½ (52½) Alabama NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 10 10½ (45) at DENVER Dallas 3½ 4 (43½) at PHILADELPHIA Sunday at MINNESOTA 5½ 5½ (43½) Chicago Washington 4 7 (38) at NY GIANTS Green Bay 11 3½ (44½) at DETROIT Tennessee 10 10 (43) at HOUSTON at BALTIMORE 6 3½ (41) Pittsburgh Indianapolis 9½ 15½ (44) at JACKSONVILLE at CLEVELAND 1 6 (38) Cincinnati at ARIZONA 5 6½ (48) Seattle New Orleans 3½ 3½ (39½) at ATLANTA at BUFFALO 17 16½ (40½) NY Jets at LA RAMS 6 4 (44½) San Francisco New England 2½ 6 (40) at MIAMI at TAMPA BAY 16 8 (41½) Carolina LA Chargers 3 3 (49½) at LAS VEGAS NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Pittsburgh -130 at DALLAS +108 at COLUMBUS -162 New Jersey +134 at TAMPA BAY -150 Boston +130 at COLORADO -159 Toronto +128 at CAROLINA -133 Florida +108 at PHILADELPHIA -110 San Jose -110 Washington -130 at MINNESOTA +104 Nashville -245 at ARIZONA +205 at LAS VEGAS -220 Chicago +180 N.Y Rangers -106 at ANAHEIM -101 at LOS ANGELES -150 Detroit +130

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.