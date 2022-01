College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) 4½ DePaul at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 3½ VMI at RICHMOND…

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SAINT JOHN’S (NY) 4½ DePaul at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 3½ VMI at RICHMOND 9 UMass at FLORIDA 1 Alabama at EAST CAROLINA 1 Tulane at CLEVELAND STATE 10 Purdue Fort Wayne at TENNESSEE 15 Ole Miss at DAYTON 1½ VCU Towson 1½ at DELAWARE at WOFFORD 1½ Chattanooga at MICHIGAN STATE 16½ Nebraska at WESTERN CAROLINA 1 Citadel Furman 3 at UNC GREENSBORO Youngstown State 2 at ROBERT MORRIS Davidson 4 at SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA) at INDIANA STATE 6½ Evansville at MERCER 6 Samford Houston 15 at SOUTH FLORIDA at UCF 11 Temple at LOUISVILLE 12½ Pittsburgh at BUFFALO 8 Bowling Green at GREEN BAY 1 Milwaukee at MIAMI 2 Syracuse at VILLANOVA 11½ Creighton at NORTHWESTERN 5 Penn State at IOWA STATE 1 Texas Tech North Carolina 2½ at NOTRE DAME Missouri State 1½ at BRADLEY at NORTHERN IOWA 7½ Valparaiso NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 10 (228) Detroit at WASHINGTON 6 (222) Houston Philadelphia 8 (209½) at ORLANDO at BOSTON 6 (220) San Antonio Golden State 4½ (209½) at DALLAS Brooklyn 3½ (217½) at INDIANAPOLIS at MILWAUKEE 8½ (225½) Toronto at MINNESOTA 8½ (210½) Oklahoma City Utah 6 (223½) at DENVER at SACRAMENTO 1 (229½) Atlanta at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Miami College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG CFP National Championship Indianapolis Georgia 2½ 3 (52½) Alabama NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 10 10 (44) at DENVER Dallas 3½ 7 (42½) at PHILADELPHIA Sunday at MINNESOTA 5½ 2½ (44½) Chicago Washington 4 6½ (38) at NY GIANTS Green Bay 11 2½ (43) at DETROIT Tennessee 10 10½ (43) at HOUSTON at BALTIMORE 6 5½ (42) Pittsburgh Indianapolis 9½ 15½ (44) at JACKSONVILLE Cincinnati 1 3 (41) at CLEVELAND at ARIZONA 5 6½ (48) Seattle New Orleans 3½ 4½ (40½) at ATLANTA at BUFFALO 17 16½ (43½) NY Jets at LA RAMS 6 4 (44½) San Francisco New England 2½ 7 (40) at MIAMI at TAMPA BAY 16 8 (41½) Carolina LA Chargers 3 2½ (49½) at LAS VEGAS NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO OFF Edmonton OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF St. Louis OFF

