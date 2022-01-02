CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 10:26 PM

College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Alabama State at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
Towson 1 at DREXEL
at OREGON STATE 13 Sacramento State
at PURDUE 12½ Wisconsin
at ARIZONA 22½ Washington
at IOWA Maryland
at OREGON 7 Colorado
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON (OFF) Charlotte
at PHILADELPHIA 13 (OFF) Houston
at BROOKLYN 7 (OFF) Memphis
at CHICAGO 12½ (OFF) Orlando
at MILWAUKEE 15 (OFF) Detroit
Utah 10½ (OFF) at NEW ORLEANS
at DALLAS (OFF) Denver
at GOLDEN STATE 8 (OFF) Miami
Atlanta (OFF) at PORTLAND
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Minnesota
College Football
Tuesday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Texas Bowl
Houston
KansasState 1 (48½) LSU
Monday, Jan. 10
CFP National Championship
Indianapolis
Georgia 3 (52½) Alabama
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at GREEN BAY 13 (41½) Minnesota
Monday
Cleveland 1 3 (41½) at PITTSBURGH
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at N.Y RANGERS -130 Edmonton +108

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

