College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Alabama State 9½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE Towson 1 at DREXEL at OREGON STATE 13 Sacramento State at PURDUE 12½ Wisconsin at ARIZONA 22½ Washington at IOWA 7½ Maryland at OREGON 7 Colorado NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 1½ (OFF) Charlotte at PHILADELPHIA 13 (OFF) Houston at BROOKLYN 7 (OFF) Memphis at CHICAGO 12½ (OFF) Orlando at MILWAUKEE 15 (OFF) Detroit Utah 10½ (OFF) at NEW ORLEANS at DALLAS 2½ (OFF) Denver at GOLDEN STATE 8 (OFF) Miami Atlanta 3½ (OFF) at PORTLAND at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Minnesota College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas Bowl Houston KansasState 1 5½ (48½) LSU Monday, Jan. 10 CFP National Championship Indianapolis Georgia 2½ 3 (52½) Alabama NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 6½ 13 (41½) Minnesota Monday Cleveland 1 3 (41½) at PITTSBURGH NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -130 Edmonton +108

