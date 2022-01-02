|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Alabama State
|9½
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|VALLEY
|STATE
|Towson
|1
|at
|DREXEL
|at OREGON STATE
|13
|Sacramento
|State
|at PURDUE
|12½
|Wisconsin
|at ARIZONA
|22½
|Washington
|at IOWA
|7½
|Maryland
|at OREGON
|7
|Colorado
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|1½
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at PHILADELPHIA
|13
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at BROOKLYN
|7
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at CHICAGO
|12½
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at MILWAUKEE
|15
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|Utah
|10½
|(OFF)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at DALLAS
|2½
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at GOLDEN STATE
|8
|(OFF)
|Miami
|Atlanta
|3½
|(OFF)
|at
|PORTLAND
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|College Football
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Texas Bowl
|Houston
|KansasState
|1
|5½
|(48½)
|LSU
|Monday, Jan. 10
|CFP National Championship
|Indianapolis
|Georgia
|2½
|3
|(52½)
|Alabama
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GREEN BAY
|6½
|13
|(41½)
|Minnesota
|Monday
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|(41½)
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-130
|Edmonton
|+108
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.