College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Alabama State 9½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE Towson 1 at DREXEL at OREGON STATE 13 Sacramento State at PURDUE 12½ Wisconsin at ARIZONA 22½ Washington at IOWA 7½ Maryland at OREGON 7 Colorado NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Houston at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Charlotte at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Memphis at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Detroit at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Orlando at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Utah at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Denver at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Miami at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Atlanta at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Minnesota College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas Bowl Houston KansasState 1 5½ (48½) LSU Monday, Jan. 10 CFP National Championship Indianapolis Georgia 2½ 3 (52½) Alabama NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 6½ 13 (41½) Minnesota Monday Cleveland 1 3 (41½) at PITTSBURGH NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -130 Edmonton +108

