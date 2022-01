College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at INDIANA STATE 1 Bradley North Carolina 7 at BOSTON COLLEGE at SMU 3½…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at INDIANA STATE 1 Bradley North Carolina 7 at BOSTON COLLEGE at SMU 3½ UCF at VALPARAISO 3½ Illinois State Michigan State 1½ at NORTHWESTERN at CORNELL 4 Dartmouth at NORTHERN IOWA 10½ Evansville at SAINT LOUIS 3½ Richmond at PENNSYLVANIA 1½ Brown Indiana 2 at PENN STATE Houston 12 at TEMPLE Louisville 2½ at GEORGIA TECH at CAL 2½ Arizona State at MISSOURI STATE 4 Drake Ohio State 9½ at NEBRASKA NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO 7 (OFF) New York at CLEVELAND 3½ (OFF) Indiana at BOSTON 10½ (OFF) Orlando Miami 3 (OFF) at SACRAMENTO Phoenix 3 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE Dallas 7 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY at LA LAKERS 8 (OFF) Minnesota College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas Bowl Houston KansasState 1 3½ (48½) LSU Monday, Jan. 10 CFP National Championship Indianapolis Georgia 2½ 2½ (52½) Alabama NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 3 4½ (44½) at WASHINGTON at BUFFALO 13½ 14½ (44) Atlanta at CHICAGO 4½ 6 (36½) NY Giants Kansas City 4 4½ (51) at CINCINNATI at INDIANAPOLIS 8½ 7½ (45½) Las Vegas at NEW ENGLAND 16 16½ (41½) Jacksonville Tampa Bay 12 13 (45½) at NY JETS at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (39½) Miami LA Rams 3 6 (46) at BALTIMORE at LA CHARGERS 6 7½ (45) Denver at SAN FRANCISCO 15 12½ (44) Houston at SEATTLE 9 7½ (41½) Detroit at DALLAS 2½ 5½ (51½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 7 6½ (37½) Carolina at GREEN BAY 6½ 13½ (42½) Minnesota Monday Cleveland 1 3½ (41) at PITTSBURGH NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -115 Tampa Bay -104 Boston -146 at DETROIT +122 at PITTSBURGH -172 San Jose +142 at COLORADO -285 Anaheim +230 at WASHINGTON -245 New Jersey +198 at LAS VEGAS -164 Winnipeg +136 Calgary -152 at CHICAGO +126

