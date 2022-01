College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at INDIANA STATE 1 Bradley North Carolina 7 at BOSTON COLLEGE at SMU 3½…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at INDIANA STATE 1 Bradley North Carolina 7 at BOSTON COLLEGE at SMU 3½ UCF at VALPARAISO 3½ Illinois State Michigan State 1½ at NORTHWESTERN at CORNELL 4 Dartmouth at NORTHERN IOWA 10½ Evansville at SAINT LOUIS 3½ Richmond at PENNSYLVANIA 1½ Brown Indiana 2 at PENN STATE Houston 12 at TEMPLE Louisville 2½ at GEORGIA TECH at CAL 2½ Arizona State at MISSOURI STATE 4 Drake Ohio State 9½ at NEBRASKA NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at TORONTO OFF (OFF) New York at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Orlando at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Miami at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Indiana at CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Phoenix at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Dallas at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Minnesota College Football Tuesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas Bowl Houston KansasState 1 3½ (48½) LSU Monday, Jan. 10 CFP National Championship Indianapolis Georgia 2½ 2½ (52½) Alabama NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 3 4½ (44½) at WASHINGTON at BUFFALO 13½ 14½ (44) Atlanta at CHICAGO 4½ 6 (36½) NY Giants Kansas City 4 4½ (51) at CINCINNATI at INDIANAPOLIS 8½ 7½ (45½) Las Vegas at NEW ENGLAND 16 16½ (41½) Jacksonville Tampa Bay 12 13 (45½) at NY JETS at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (39½) Miami LA Rams 3 6 (46) at BALTIMORE at LA CHARGERS 6 7½ (45) Denver at SAN FRANCISCO 15 12½ (44) Houston at SEATTLE 9 7½ (41½) Detroit at DALLAS 2½ 5½ (51½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 7 6½ (37½) Carolina at GREEN BAY 6½ 13½ (42½) Minnesota Monday Cleveland 1 3½ (41) at PITTSBURGH NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -115 Tampa Bay -104 Boston -146 at DETROIT +122 at PITTSBURGH -172 San Jose +142 at COLORADO -285 Anaheim +230 at WASHINGTON -245 New Jersey +198 at LAS VEGAS -164 Winnipeg +136 Calgary -152 at CHICAGO +126

