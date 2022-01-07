CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
Oregon State implodes west side of Reser Stadium

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 6:53 PM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State has imploded part of Reser Stadium, beginning the next phase of a project to renovate the facility.

Athletic director Scott Barnes set off the explosives that brought down the west side of the building Friday morning, with a crowd of watching from a safe distance.

The $153 million renovation project is expected to be finished ahead of the 2023 football season. The new addition will include a wellness center for students and faculty at Oregon State, as well as a campus welcome center.

The east side of Reser Stadium was renovated before the 2005 season, adding additional seating and luxury boxes. Oregon State added a terrace area the following year on the north end zone, adjacent to the Valley Football Center.

The Beavers will continue to play at the stadium while construction continues.

