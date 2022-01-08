CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Football » FCS National Championship Scores

FCS National Championship Scores

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 2:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

2021 — North Dakota State 38, Montana State 10

2020 — Sam Houston State 23, South Dakota State 21

2019 — North Dakota State 28, James Madison 20

2018 — North Dakota State 38, Eastern Washington 24

2017 — North Dakota State 17, James Madison 13

2016 — James Madison 28, Youngstown State 14

2015 — North Dakota State 37, Jacksonville State 10

2014 — North Dakota State 29, Illinois State 27

2013 — North Dakota State 35, Towson 7

2012 — North Dakota State 39, Sam Houston State 13

2011 — North Dakota State 17, Sam Houston State 6

2010 — Eastern Washington 20, Delaware 19

2009 — Villanova 23, Montana 21

2008 — Richmond 24, Montana 7

2007 — Appalachian State 49, Delaware 21

2006 — Appalachian State 28, UMass 17

2005 — Appalachian State 21, Northern Iowa 16

2004 — James Madison 31, Montana 21

2003 — Delaware 40, Colgate 0

2002 — Western Kentucky 34, McNeese State 14

2001 — Montana 13, Furman 6

2000 — Georgia Southern 27, Montana 25

1999 — Georgia Southern 59, Youngstown State 24

1998 — UMass 55, Georgia Southern 43

1997 — Youngstown State 10, McNeese State 9

1996 — Marshall 49, Montana 29

1995 — Montana 22, Marshall 20

1994 — Youngstown State 28, Boise State 14

1993 — Youngstown State 17, Marshall 5

1992 — Marshall 31, Youngstown State 28

1991 — Youngstown State 25, Marshall 17

1990 — Georgia Southern 36, Nevada 13

1989 — Georgia Southern 37, Stephen F. Austin 34

1988 — Furman 17, Georgia Southern 12

1987 — Louisiana-Monroe 43, Marshall 42

1986 — Georgia Southern 48, Arkansas State 21

1985 — Georgia Southern 44, Furman 42

1984 — Montana State 19, Louisiana Tech 6

1983 — Southern Illinois 43, Western Carolina 7

1982 — Eastern Kentucky 17, Delaware 14

1981 — Idaho State 34, Eastern Kentucky 23

1980 — Boise State 31, Eastern Kentucky 29

1979 — Eastern Kentucky 30, Lehigh 7

1978 — Florida A&M 35, UMass 28

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up