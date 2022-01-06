ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Ex-Texas A&M QB Calzada announces transfer to Auburn

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 4:46 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada is transferring to Auburn.

The junior posted on Twitter Thursday that he has committed to play for the Tigers. Calzada started 10 games for the Aggies last season after Haynes King was injured, passing for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

His best game came in an upset of No. 1 Alabama when he passed for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers are trying to replace three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. LSU transfer T.J. Finley finished the season as starter after Nix was injured.

Auburn’s other scholarship quarterbacks include redshirt freshman Dematrius Davis and four-star signee Holden Geriner, set to be a mid-year enrollee.

