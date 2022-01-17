CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Ex-Florida St QB Chubba Purdy announces transfer to Nebraska

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 5:33 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy announced his decision to transfer to Nebraska on Monday.

Purdy is the second quarterback headed to Nebraska through the transfer portal. Casey Thompson announced his move from Texas on Jan. 7.

Purdy said in November he planned to leave Florida State. He played behind Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton and appeared in one game. He played in three games in 2020, starting one.

Purdy was a four-star recruit coming out of Perry High School in Glendale, Arizona, and originally pledged to sign with Louisville before flipping to Florida State.

The addition of Thompson and Purdy gives Nebraska five scholarship quarterbacks entering spring. The others are Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and Richard Torres.

Adrian Martinez, the Huskers’ starter since 2018, transferred to Kansas State for his final season.

