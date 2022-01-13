CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Petition seeks remote learning in Howard | Novavax vaccine gets S. Korea OK | DC bars checking vaccination status | MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | Latest DC-area cases
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal declares for NFL draft

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 2:08 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal is entering the NFL draft and will skip his senior season.

The Crimson Tide All-American announced his decision Thursday in a post on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 350-pound Neal is regarded as a potential top-5 draft pick.

He started 39 games in three seasons, playing left guard in 2019 and right tackle in 2020 before moving to left tackle as a junior.

The Tide won the Southeastern Conference title before falling to Georgia in the national championship game Monday night.

Neal was selected as a permanent team captain in 2021. He was a consensus first-team All-American and earned second-team AP All-America honors.

