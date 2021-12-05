CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » UTSA finally gets Frisco…

UTSA finally gets Frisco Bowl, faces San Diego State

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 8:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 24 UTSA (12-1, Conference USA) vs. San Diego State (11-2, Mountain West Conference), Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Frisco, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

UTSA: RB Sincere McCormick rushed for 1,479 yards, an average of 113 a game, and 15 touchdowns.

San Diego State: DL Cameron Thomas is second on the team with 68 tackles but has 20 1/2 tackles for loss, including 10 sacks, and 16 quarterback hurries.

NOTABLE

UTSA: The Roadrunners were selected to play in the Frisco Bowl last year but switched to the First Responder Bowl after the Frisco Bowl was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions on SMU. They lost that game to Louisiana-Lafayette 31-24.

San Diego State: The Aztecs lost 46-13 to Utah State in the Mountain West Conference title game. They were without a starting tight end and wide receiver and more than a dozen backups because of what coach Brady Hoke insinuated were COVID-19 related issues.

LAST TIME

This is the first meeting between the schools.

BOWL HISTORY

UTSA: The Roadrunners are making their second straight bowl appearance, third overall and first in the Frisco Bowl.

San Diego State: The Aztecs are playing in their second Frisco Bowl and 16th bowl game overall. They had a streak of 10 straight until withdrawing from consideration in 2020.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up