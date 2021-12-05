CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Utah heads to Rose Bowl for first time to face Ohio State

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 3:52 PM

Ohio State (10-2, Big Ten) vs. Utah (10-3, Pac-12), Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Pasadena, California

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio State: QB C.J. Stroud (3,862 yards passing, 38 touchdowns) is the first player in Big Ten history to be named the conference’s offensive player of the year, freshman of the year and quarterback of the year in the same season.

Utah: RB Tavion Thomas (1,041 yards rushing) is tied for the Football Bowl Subdivision lead with 20 touchdowns on the ground.

NOTABLE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes lead the nation in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and are fifth in passing offense (364.9 ypg).

Utah: The Utes began the season 1-2 but have won nine of their last 10, including the Pac-12 championship for the first time. LB Devin Lloyd is the only Power Five player with at least 14.5 tackles for loss (22) and multiple interceptions (four).

LAST TIME

Ohio State 64, Utah 6 (Sept. 27, 1986)

BOWL HISTORY

Ohio State: 16th appearance in Rose Bowl, 6-3 record in College Football Playoff era.

Utah: First appearance in Rose Bowl, first trip to a New Year’s Six game since 2009 Sugar Bowl.

