USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 11/21/2021
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (54)
|12-1
|1540
|2
|2. Michigan (5)
|12-1
|1474
|3
|3. Georgia
|12-1
|1420
|1
|4. Cincinnatti (3)
|13-0
|1392
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|11-1
|1266
|6
|6. Baylor
|11-2
|1204
|9
|7. Onio St.
|10-2
|1170
|7
|8. Mississippi
|10-2
|1134
|8
|9. Oklahoma St.
|11-2
|1036
|5
|10. Michigan State
|10-2
|903
|13
|11. Utah
|10-3
|893
|17
|12. Pittsburgh
|12-2
|886
|15
|13. Oklahoma
|10-2
|1036
|11
|14. Brigham Young
|10-2
|792
|14
|15. Oregon
|10-3
|589
|10
|16. Iowa
|10-3
|561
|12
|17. Louisiana-Layayette
|12-1
|444
|21
|18. North Carolina State
|9-3
|436
|20
|19. Wake Forest
|10-3
|389
|18
|20. Kentucky
|9-3
|327
|22
|21. Houston
|11-2
|315
|16
|22. Clemson
|9-3
|252
|24
|23. Texas A&M
|8-4
|239
|23
|24. Arkansas
|8-4
|185
|25
|25. Texas-San Antonio
|12-1
|146
|NR
Dropped out: No. 19 San Diego State (11-2).
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (8-4) 105; Utah State (10-3) 85; San Diego State (11-2) 62; Minnesota (8-4) 17; Air Force (9-3) 15; Fresno State (9-3) 5; Penn State (7-5) 5; UCLA (8-4) 3; Mississippi State (7-5) 2; Appalachian State (10-3) 2; Coastal Carolina (10-2) 2; Purdue (8-4) 1.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.