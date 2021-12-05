CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 2:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 11/21/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (54) 12-1 1540 2
2. Michigan (5) 12-1 1474 3
3. Georgia 12-1 1420 1
4. Cincinnatti (3) 13-0 1392 4
5. Notre Dame 11-1 1266 6
6. Baylor 11-2 1204 9
7. Onio St. 10-2 1170 7
8. Mississippi 10-2 1134 8
9. Oklahoma St. 11-2 1036 5
10. Michigan State 10-2 903 13
11. Utah 10-3 893 17
12. Pittsburgh 12-2 886 15
13. Oklahoma 10-2 1036 11
14. Brigham Young 10-2 792 14
15. Oregon 10-3 589 10
16. Iowa 10-3 561 12
17. Louisiana-Layayette 12-1 444 21
18. North Carolina State 9-3 436 20
19. Wake Forest 10-3 389 18
20. Kentucky 9-3 327 22
21. Houston 11-2 315 16
22. Clemson 9-3 252 24
23. Texas A&M 8-4 239 23
24. Arkansas 8-4 185 25
25. Texas-San Antonio 12-1 146 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 San Diego State (11-2).

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (8-4) 105; Utah State (10-3) 85; San Diego State (11-2) 62; Minnesota (8-4) 17; Air Force (9-3) 15; Fresno State (9-3) 5; Penn State (7-5) 5; UCLA (8-4) 3; Mississippi State (7-5) 2; Appalachian State (10-3) 2; Coastal Carolina (10-2) 2; Purdue (8-4) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up