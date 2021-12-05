USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 11/21/2021 The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 11/21/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (54) 12-1 1540 2 2. Michigan (5) 12-1 1474 3 3. Georgia 12-1 1420 1 4. Cincinnatti (3) 13-0 1392 4 5. Notre Dame 11-1 1266 6 6. Baylor 11-2 1204 9 7. Onio St. 10-2 1170 7 8. Mississippi 10-2 1134 8 9. Oklahoma St. 11-2 1036 5 10. Michigan State 10-2 903 13 11. Utah 10-3 893 17 12. Pittsburgh 12-2 886 15 13. Oklahoma 10-2 1036 11 14. Brigham Young 10-2 792 14 15. Oregon 10-3 589 10 16. Iowa 10-3 561 12 17. Louisiana-Layayette 12-1 444 21 18. North Carolina State 9-3 436 20 19. Wake Forest 10-3 389 18 20. Kentucky 9-3 327 22 21. Houston 11-2 315 16 22. Clemson 9-3 252 24 23. Texas A&M 8-4 239 23 24. Arkansas 8-4 185 25 25. Texas-San Antonio 12-1 146 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 San Diego State (11-2).

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (8-4) 105; Utah State (10-3) 85; San Diego State (11-2) 62; Minnesota (8-4) 17; Air Force (9-3) 15; Fresno State (9-3) 5; Penn State (7-5) 5; UCLA (8-4) 3; Mississippi State (7-5) 2; Appalachian State (10-3) 2; Coastal Carolina (10-2) 2; Purdue (8-4) 1.

