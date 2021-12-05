UCLA, No. 18 NC State to meet in Holiday Bowl at Petco Park

UCLA (8-4, Pac-12) vs No. 18 NC State (9-3, ACC), Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET. LOCATION: San Diego. TOP PLAYERS…

UCLA (8-4, Pac-12) vs No. 18 NC State (9-3, ACC), Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: San Diego.

TOP PLAYERS

UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson became the sixth Bruins player to achieve 3,000 yards of total offense in a season. He has 2,409 yards passing and 21 touchdowns, and 609 yards rushing with seven touchdowns.

NC State: QB Devin Leary threw four TD passes against North Carolina to give him 35 this season, breaking the school’s single-season record of 34 by Phillip Rivers, the former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers QB.

NOTABLE

UCLA: Tied for second place in the Pac-12 South division, the Bruins’ best finish since 2014.

NC State: Finished second in the ACC’s Atlantic Division and won four of its last five games, including rallying to beat North Carolina 34-30. Earned bowl bid in first year of ACC’s deal with Holiday Bowl.

LAST TIME

UCLA 7, NC State 0 (Oct. 29, 1960)

BOWL HISTORY

UCLA: Second appearance in Holiday Bowl, 37th bowl appearance overall and first since 2017.

NC State: First appearance in Holiday Bowl, 34th bowl appearance overall.

