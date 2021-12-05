The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts Pvs
|1. Alabama (50)
|12-1
|1535
|4
|2. Michigan (9)
|12-1
|1480
|2
|3. Georgia
|12-1
|1408
|1
|4. Cincinnatti (3)
|13-0
|1404
|3
|5. Notre Dame
|11-1
|1280
|6
|6. Baylor
|11-2
|1228
|9
|7. Onio St.
|10-2
|1177
|7
|8. Mississippi
|10-2
|1101
|8
|9. Oklahoma St.
|11-2
|1060
|5
|10. Utah
|10-3
|929
|14
|11. Michigan State
|10-2
|895
|11
|12. Brigham Young
|10-2
|866
|12
|13. Pittsburgh
|11-2
|638
|17
|14. Oklahoma
|10-2
|807
|13
|15. Oregon
|10-3
|594
|10
|16. Louisiana-Lafayette
|12-1
|490
|20
|17. Iowa
|10-3
|446
|15
|18. North Carolina State
|9-3
|404
|21
|19. Clemson
|9-3
|395
|22
|20. Wake Forest
|9-3
|393
|18
|21. Houston
|11-2
|358
|16
|22. Arkansas
|8-4
|279
|23
|23. Texas A&M
|8-4
|171
|24
|24. UTSA
|12-1
|146
|NR
|25. Kentucky
|9-3
|129
|25
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego St. 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian St. 9, Army 7, Mississippi St. 4, Penn St. 4, Northern Illinois.kill FBCT25
