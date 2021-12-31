NEW YEAR'S DAY: Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | New Year's around the world | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree
Home » College Football » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 11:16 PM

College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Toledo 1 at KENT ST.
Villanova 1 at SETON HALL
at WRIGHT STATE 10½ Green Bay
at N. KENTUCKY Milwaukee
at LOUISIANA TECH W. Kentucky
Baylor at IOWA ST.
at OAKLAND 10 Youngstown St.
at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 2 Troy
at UAB 21½ UTSA
Providence 1 at DEPAUL
at MONTANA ST. 12½ Idaho State
at STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 14½ Lamar
Ohio 14 at W. MICHIGAN
at APPALACHIAN STATE 5 Louisiana-Monroe
E. Washington 3 at NORTHERN ARIZONA
at WYOMING 1 Boise State
at FRESNO STATE 15½ Air Force
San Diego St. 3 at UNLV
at FAU 3 Old Dominion
at UTAH VALLEY Tarleton
Florida St. 3 at NC STATE
at CS BAKERSFIELD Long Beach St.
at ARKANSAS ST. Georgia Southern
at TEXAS ST. 2 S. Alabama
at SE MISSOURI ST. Austin Peay
at KANSAS 20 George Mason
Bowling Green at BALL STATE
at MIAMI Wake Forest
at NORTH TEXAS Rice
at SYRACUSE Virginia
at NEW MEXICO ST. 23½ Chicago State
at CINCINNATI 10 Tulane
at OKLAHOMA 8 Kansas State
at SAINT MARY’S (Cal) 4 San Francisco
at ORAL ROBERTS 18 Omaha
at MONTANA 1 Weber St.
at S. UTAH N. Colorado
at NEVADA 11 New Mexico
Abilene Christian 9 at DIXIE STATE
at UC-SAN DIEGO 8 CS Northridge
at OREGON 5 Utah
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 11½ (219½) New Orleans
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at WASHINGTON E (214½) Chicago
at BROOKLYN 11 (213½) LA Clippers
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Denver
at UTAH (221½) Golden State
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Penn St. (48) Arkansas
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Notre Dame (45½) Oklahoma St.
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Kentucky 3 (44) Iowa
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio St. (64) Utah
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Mississippi (55½) Baylor
Tuesday
Texas Bowl
Houston
LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas State
Monday, Jan. 10
CFP National Championship
Indianapolis
Georgia (52½) Alabama
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 3 (45) at WASHINGTON
at BUFFALO 13½ 14½ (44) Atlanta
at CHICAGO 6 (37) NY Giants
Kansas City 4 (51) at CINCINNATI
at INDIANAPOLIS 7 (44½) Las Vegas
at NEW ENGLAND 16 16½ (41½) Jacksonville
Tampa Bay 12 13 (45½) at NY JETS
at TENNESSEE 3 (39½) Miami
LA Rams 3 (46) at BALTIMORE
at LA CHARGERS 6 (45) Denver
at SAN FRANCISCO 15 12½ (44) Houston
at SEATTLE 9 (41½) Detroit
at DALLAS 6 (51½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 7 (38) Carolina
at GREEN BAY 13½ (42½) Minnesota
Monday
Cleveland 1 (41) at PITTSBURGH
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -326 Buffalo +256
at FLORIDA -408 Montreal +314
Carolina -163 at COLUMBUS +139
at NASHVILLE -169 Chicago +143
at NY ISLANDERS -117 Edmonton -104
at MINNESOTA -127 St. Louis +106
at TORONTO -267 Ottawa +217
at SEATTLE -112 Vancouver -107
at LOS ANGELES -156 Philadelphia +134

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

