|College Basketball
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Toledo
|1
|at
|KENT
|ST.
|Villanova
|1
|at
|SETON
|HALL
|at WRIGHT STATE
|10½
|Green
|Bay
|at N. KENTUCKY
|5½
|Milwaukee
|at LOUISIANA TECH
|5½
|W.
|Kentucky
|Baylor
|7½
|at
|IOWA
|ST.
|at OAKLAND
|10
|Youngstown
|St.
|at TEXAS-ARLINGTON
|2
|Troy
|at UAB
|21½
|UTSA
|Providence
|1
|at
|DEPAUL
|at MONTANA ST.
|12½
|Idaho
|State
|at STEPHEN F. AUSTIN
|14½
|Lamar
|Ohio
|14
|at
|W.
|MICHIGAN
|at APPALACHIAN STATE
|5
|Louisiana-Monroe
|E. Washington
|3
|at
|NORTHERN
|ARIZONA
|at WYOMING
|1
|Boise
|State
|at FRESNO STATE
|15½
|Air
|Force
|San Diego St.
|3
|at
|UNLV
|at FAU
|3
|Old
|Dominion
|at UTAH VALLEY
|4½
|Tarleton
|Florida St.
|3
|at
|NC
|STATE
|at CS BAKERSFIELD
|5½
|Long
|Beach
|St.
|at ARKANSAS ST.
|3½
|Georgia
|Southern
|at TEXAS ST.
|2
|S.
|Alabama
|at SE MISSOURI ST.
|2½
|Austin
|Peay
|at KANSAS
|20
|George
|Mason
|Bowling Green
|2½
|at
|BALL
|STATE
|at MIAMI
|1½
|Wake
|Forest
|at NORTH TEXAS
|9½
|Rice
|at SYRACUSE
|3½
|Virginia
|at NEW MEXICO ST.
|23½
|Chicago
|State
|at CINCINNATI
|10
|Tulane
|at OKLAHOMA
|8
|Kansas
|State
|at SAINT MARY’S (Cal)
|4
|San
|Francisco
|at ORAL ROBERTS
|18
|Omaha
|at MONTANA
|1
|Weber
|St.
|at S. UTAH
|6½
|N.
|Colorado
|at NEVADA
|11
|New
|Mexico
|Abilene Christian
|9
|at
|DIXIE
|STATE
|at UC-SAN DIEGO
|8
|CS
|Northridge
|at OREGON
|5
|Utah
|NBA
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|11½
|(219½)
|New
|Orleans
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at WASHINGTON
|E
|(214½)
|Chicago
|at BROOKLYN
|11
|(213½)
|LA
|Clippers
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at UTAH
|4½
|(221½)
|Golden
|State
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Outback Bowl
|Tampa, Fla.
|Penn St.
|2½
|2½
|(48)
|Arkansas
|Fiesta Bowl
|Glendale, Ariz.
|Notre Dame
|2½
|2½
|(45½)
|Oklahoma
|St.
|Citrus Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|Kentucky
|2½
|3
|(44)
|Iowa
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Ohio St.
|6½
|4½
|(64)
|Utah
|Sugar Bowl
|New Orleans
|Mississippi
|1½
|1½
|(55½)
|Baylor
|Tuesday
|Texas Bowl
|Houston
|LSU
|1
|1
|(47)
|Kansas
|State
|Monday, Jan. 10
|CFP National Championship
|Indianapolis
|Georgia
|2½
|2½
|(52½)
|Alabama
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|3
|4½
|(45)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at BUFFALO
|13½
|14½
|(44)
|Atlanta
|at CHICAGO
|4½
|6
|(37)
|NY
|Giants
|Kansas City
|4
|4½
|(51)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|8½
|7
|(44½)
|Las
|Vegas
|at NEW ENGLAND
|16
|16½
|(41½)
|Jacksonville
|Tampa Bay
|12
|13
|(45½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at TENNESSEE
|3
|3½
|(39½)
|Miami
|LA Rams
|3
|5½
|(46)
|at
|BALTIMORE
|at LA CHARGERS
|6
|7½
|(45)
|Denver
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|15
|12½
|(44)
|Houston
|at SEATTLE
|9
|7½
|(41½)
|Detroit
|at DALLAS
|2½
|6
|(51½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|6½
|(38)
|Carolina
|at GREEN BAY
|6½
|13½
|(42½)
|Minnesota
|Monday
|Cleveland
|1
|3½
|(41)
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|NHL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-326
|Buffalo
|+256
|at FLORIDA
|-408
|Montreal
|+314
|Carolina
|-163
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+139
|at NASHVILLE
|-169
|Chicago
|+143
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-117
|Edmonton
|-104
|at MINNESOTA
|-127
|St.
|Louis
|+106
|at TORONTO
|-267
|Ottawa
|+217
|at SEATTLE
|-112
|Vancouver
|-107
|at LOS ANGELES
|-156
|Philadelphia
|+134
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
