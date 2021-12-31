College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Toledo 1 at KENT ST. Villanova 1 at SETON HALL at WRIGHT STATE 10½…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Toledo 1 at KENT ST. Villanova 1 at SETON HALL at WRIGHT STATE 10½ Green Bay at N. KENTUCKY 5½ Milwaukee at LOUISIANA TECH 5½ W. Kentucky Baylor 7½ at IOWA ST. at OAKLAND 10 Youngstown St. at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 2 Troy at UAB 21½ UTSA Providence 1 at DEPAUL at MONTANA ST. 12½ Idaho State at STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 14½ Lamar Ohio 14 at W. MICHIGAN at APPALACHIAN STATE 5 Louisiana-Monroe E. Washington 3 at NORTHERN ARIZONA at WYOMING 1 Boise State at FRESNO STATE 15½ Air Force San Diego St. 3 at UNLV at FAU 3 Old Dominion at UTAH VALLEY 4½ Tarleton Florida St. 3 at NC STATE at CS BAKERSFIELD 5½ Long Beach St. at ARKANSAS ST. 3½ Georgia Southern at TEXAS ST. 2 S. Alabama at SE MISSOURI ST. 2½ Austin Peay at KANSAS 20 George Mason Bowling Green 2½ at BALL STATE at MIAMI 1½ Wake Forest at NORTH TEXAS 9½ Rice at SYRACUSE 3½ Virginia at NEW MEXICO ST. 23½ Chicago State at CINCINNATI 10 Tulane at OKLAHOMA 8 Kansas State at SAINT MARY’S (Cal) 4 San Francisco at ORAL ROBERTS 18 Omaha at MONTANA 1 Weber St. at S. UTAH 6½ N. Colorado at NEVADA 11 New Mexico Abilene Christian 9 at DIXIE STATE at UC-SAN DIEGO 8 CS Northridge at OREGON 5 Utah NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 11½ (219½) New Orleans at DETROIT OFF (OFF) San Antonio at WASHINGTON E (214½) Chicago at BROOKLYN 11 (213½) LA Clippers at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Denver at UTAH 4½ (221½) Golden State College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Penn St. 2½ 2½ (48) Arkansas Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz. Notre Dame 2½ 2½ (45½) Oklahoma St. Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Kentucky 2½ 3 (44) Iowa Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif. Ohio St. 6½ 4½ (64) Utah Sugar Bowl New Orleans Mississippi 1½ 1½ (55½) Baylor Tuesday Texas Bowl Houston LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas State Monday, Jan. 10 CFP National Championship Indianapolis Georgia 2½ 2½ (52½) Alabama NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 3 4½ (45) at WASHINGTON at BUFFALO 13½ 14½ (44) Atlanta at CHICAGO 4½ 6 (37) NY Giants Kansas City 4 4½ (51) at CINCINNATI at INDIANAPOLIS 8½ 7 (44½) Las Vegas at NEW ENGLAND 16 16½ (41½) Jacksonville Tampa Bay 12 13 (45½) at NY JETS at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (39½) Miami LA Rams 3 5½ (46) at BALTIMORE at LA CHARGERS 6 7½ (45) Denver at SAN FRANCISCO 15 12½ (44) Houston at SEATTLE 9 7½ (41½) Detroit at DALLAS 2½ 6 (51½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 7 6½ (38) Carolina at GREEN BAY 6½ 13½ (42½) Minnesota Monday Cleveland 1 3½ (41) at PITTSBURGH NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -326 Buffalo +256 at FLORIDA -408 Montreal +314 Carolina -163 at COLUMBUS +139 at NASHVILLE -169 Chicago +143 at NY ISLANDERS -117 Edmonton -104 at MINNESOTA -127 St. Louis +106 at TORONTO -267 Ottawa +217 at SEATTLE -112 Vancouver -107 at LOS ANGELES -156 Philadelphia +134

