College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Hofstra 6½ at ELON at QUINNIPIAC 1½ Niagara at CHARLESTON (SC) 3 Delaware Northeastern 9½ at WILLIAM & MARY NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Phoenix at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Chicago at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Dallas at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Miami at TORONTO 4 (209½) LA Clippers at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Atlanta New York 6½ (205½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at MEMPHIS 4½ (224½) San Antonio at UTAH OFF (OFF) Minnesota at LA LAKERS 5½ (231) Portland College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Wake Forest 15 16½ (62½) Rutgers Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas Washington St. 7 7 (57½) Cent. Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas Alabama 13½ 13½ (57½) Cincinnati College Football Playoff Semifinal Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla. Georgia 7½ 7½ (45½) Michigan Saturday Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Penn St. 2½ 2½ (48) Arkansas Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz. Notre Dame 2½ 2½ (45½) Oklahoma St. Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Kentucky 2½ 3 (44) Iowa Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif. Ohio St. 6½ 4½ (64) Utah Sugar Bowl New Orleans Mississippi 1½ 1½ (55½) Baylor Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl Houston NFL LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas State Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 3 3½ (45) at WASHINGTON at BUFFALO 13½ 14½ (44) Atlanta at CHICAGO 4½ 5½ (37½) NY Giants Kansas City 4 5½ (51) at CINCINNATI at INDIANAPOLIS 8½ 7 (44½) Las Vegas at NEW ENGLAND 16 16½ (41½) Jacksonville Tampa Bay 12 13 (45½) at NY JETS at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (39½) Miami LA Rams 3 4½ (46½) at BALTIMORE at LA CHARGERS 6 6½ (46) Denver at SAN FRANCISCO 15 12½ (44) Houston at SEATTLE 9 7 (42½) Detroit at DALLAS 2½ 6 (51½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 7 6½ (38½) Carolina at GREEN BAY 6½ 7 (46½) Minnesota Monday Cleveland 1 3½ (41) at PITTSBURGH NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Edmonton -170 at NEW JERSEY +140 at LAS VEGAS -188 Anaheim +155 at TAMPA BAY -144 N.Y Rangers +120 Washington -137 at DETROIT +114

