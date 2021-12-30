CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 5:30 PM

College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Hofstra at ELON
at QUINNIPIAC Niagara
at CHARLESTON (SC) 3 Delaware
Northeastern at WILLIAM & MARY
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Chicago
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Dallas
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Miami
at TORONTO 4 (209½) LA Clippers
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Atlanta
New York (205½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at MEMPHIS (224½) San Antonio
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Minnesota
at LA LAKERS (231) Portland
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Wake Forest 15 16½ (62½) Rutgers
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Washington St. 7 7 (57½) Cent. Michigan
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Alabama 13½ 13½ (57½) Cincinnati
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Georgia (45½) Michigan
Saturday
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Penn St. (48) Arkansas
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Notre Dame (45½) Oklahoma St.
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Kentucky 3 (44) Iowa
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio St. (64) Utah
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Mississippi (55½) Baylor
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
Houston
NFL LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas State
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 3 (45) at WASHINGTON
at BUFFALO 13½ 14½ (44) Atlanta
at CHICAGO (37½) NY Giants
Kansas City 4 (51) at CINCINNATI
at INDIANAPOLIS 7 (44½) Las Vegas
at NEW ENGLAND 16 16½ (41½) Jacksonville
Tampa Bay 12 13 (45½) at NY JETS
at TENNESSEE 3 (39½) Miami
LA Rams 3 (46½) at BALTIMORE
at LA CHARGERS 6 (46) Denver
at SAN FRANCISCO 15 12½ (44) Houston
at SEATTLE 9 7 (42½) Detroit
at DALLAS 6 (51½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 7 (38½) Carolina
at GREEN BAY 7 (46½) Minnesota
Monday
Cleveland 1 (41) at PITTSBURGH
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Edmonton -170 at NEW JERSEY +140
at LAS VEGAS -188 Anaheim +155
at TAMPA BAY -144 N.Y Rangers +120
Washington -137 at DETROIT +114

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

