CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Football » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at VALPARAISO 14 William & Mary
at TEXAS TECH 18½ Eastern Washington
at NORTHERN IOWA Liberty
Wofford at DUQUESNE
at UCSB 14½ Idaho State
at MINNESOTA 16½ Green Bay
at UC DAVIS Portland
at SAN FRANCISCO 11 Southern Illinois
at CHARLOTTE Western Carolina
at STANFORD 1 Wyoming
at MERCER Troy
at CAL 9 Pacific (CA)
at KENTUCKY 10½ Western Kentucky
at WEST VIRGINIA 16 Youngstown State
at TENNESSEE Arizona
at CHATTANOOGA 10 Middle Tennessee
at OLD DOMINION 3 Charleston (SC)
at INDIANA 17 Northern Kentucky
at GEORGIA East Tennessee State
at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 16½ North Dakota
Western Illinois 11½ at OMAHA
at SOUTH DAKOTA UMKC
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Orlando
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Toronto
Denver (214½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Houston
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
College Football
Wednesday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Army (58½) Missouri
Thursday
Miami (OH) 3 3 (54½) North Texas
Friday
Memphis (58½) Hawaii
Saturday
Georgia State (50) Ball State
Monday
Western Michigan 3 3 (58½) Nevada
Tuesday
Auburn 3 3 (51½) Houston
Wednesday, December 29
Virginia (71) SMU
Thursday, December 30
North Carolina 9 9 (59) South Carolina
Friday, December 31
Texas A&M 5 5 (57½) Wake Forest
Saturday, January 1
Penn State (47) Arkansas
Tuesday, January 4
LSU 1 1 (47) Kansas State

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's new rules on extremism still don't have enough punch, lawmaker says

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up