|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT MERCY
|11½
|Central
|Michigan
|at UMASS
|6
|Fairfield
|at ARKANSAS STATE
|6
|Air
|Force
|at RHODE ISLAND
|6½
|Charleston
|(SC)
|at BOWLING GREEN
|11½
|Robert
|Morris
|at UIC
|8
|Northern
|Illinois
|at OKLAHOMA
|19½
|UT
|Arlington
|SMU
|6
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|Texas
|9½
|at
|STANFORD
|at PACIFIC (CA)
|2½
|UC
|Davis
|at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|3½
|Coastal
|Carolina
|at DRAKE
|23½
|Chicago
|State
|at CAL
|11½
|Dartmouth
|at MONTANA STATE
|11
|Portland
|at RICHMOND
|12½
|Old
|Dominion
|at SANTA CLARA
|10½
|Montana
|at UC RIVERSIDE
|13½
|Sacramento
|State
|Kansas State
|1
|at
|NEBRASKA
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SACRAMENTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at MEMPHIS
|4
|(220)
|Portland
|Miami
|6
|(204)
|at
|DETROIT
|at PHILADELPHIA
|5½
|(210)
|New
|Orleans
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at ATLANTA
|5
|(220)
|Cleveland
|at PHOENIX
|8
|(226½)
|Charlotte
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|(214)
|Dallas
|College football
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Monday
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Conway, S.C.
|Tulsa
|9½
|9
|(53)
|Old
|Dominion
|Tuesday
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Boise, Idaho
|Wyoming
|3
|3
|(59)
|Kent
|St.
|Frisco Bowl
|Frisco, Texas
|Fort Worth, Texas
|UTSA
|2½
|2
|(49)
|San
|Diego
|St.
|Wednesday
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Army
|3½
|4
|(57½)
|Missouri
Thursday
|Frisco Football Classic
|Frisco, Texas
|Miami (Ohio)
|3½
|3
|(54½)
|North
|Texas
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Tampa, Fla.
|Florida
|7½
|6½
|(56½)
|UCF
|Friday
|Hawaii Bowl
|Honolulu
|Memphis
|6½
|7½
|(59)
|Hawaii
|Saturday
|Camellia Bowl
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Georgia St.
|4½
|4½
|(50½)
|Ball
|State
|Monday, Dec. 27
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Detroit
|WMichigan
|+1
|6
|(56)
|Nevada
|Military Bowl
|Annapolis, Md.
|Boston College
|3½
|3
|(51½)
|East
|Carolina
|Tuesday, Dec. 28
|Birmingham Bowl
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Auburn
|3
|2½
|(51½)
|Houston
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|Dallas
|Louisville
|1½
|1½
|(55½)
|Air
|Force
|Liberty Bowl
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Mississippi St.
|8½
|8½
|(59½)
|Texas
|Tech
|Holiday Bowl
|San Diego
|NC State
|1
|1
|(60)
|UCLA
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Phoenix
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|(45)
|West
|Virginia
|Wednesday, Dec. 29
|Fenway Bowl
|Boston
|Virginia
|1
|2
|(71)
|SMU
|Pinstripe Bowl
|New York
|Maryland
|+1
|1
|(55)
|Virginia
|Tech
|Cheez-It Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|IowaSt.
|+1
|1½
|(45½)
|Clemson
|Alamo Bowl
|San Antonio
|Oklahoma
|4½
|4½
|(61½)
|Oregon
|Thursday, Dec. 30
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|Charlotte, N.C.
|North Carolina
|7
|9
|(58½)
|South
|Carolina
|Music City Bowl
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|3½
|4½
|(63)
|Purdue
|Peach Bowl
|Atlanta
|MichiganSt.
|+3
|2½
|(57)
|Pittsburgh
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Las Vegas
|Wisconsin
|7
|7
|(42)
|Arizona
|St.
|Friday, Dec. 31
|Gator Bowl
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Texas A&M
|6½
|4½
|(58)
|Wake
|Forest
|Sun Bowl
|El Paso, Texas
|Miami
|2½
|2½
|(59)
|Washington
|St.
|Arizona Bowl
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Boise State
|7½
|8
|(55½)
|Cent.
|Michigan
|College Football Playoff Semifinal
|Cotton Bowl Classic
|Arlington, Texas
|Alabama
|13½
|13½
|(58)
|Cincinnati
|College Football Playoff Semifinal
|Orange Bowl
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|Georgia
|7½
|8
|(47)
|Michigan
|Saturday, Jan. 1
|Outback Bowl
|Tampa, Fla.
|Penn St.
|2½
|2½
|(47)
|Arkansas
|Fiesta Bowl
|Glendale, Ariz.
|Notre Dame
|2½
|2
|(45½)
|Oklahoma
|St.
|Citrus Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|Kentucky
|2½
|2½
|(44)
|Iowa
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Ohio St.
|6½
|6½
|(66)
|Utah
|Sugar Bowl
|New Orleans
|Baylor
|1
|E
|(55)
|Mississippi
|Tuesday, Jan. 4
|Texas Bowl
|Houston
|KansasSt.
|+2
|2½
|(47)
|LSU
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|2½
|2½
|(45½)
|New
|England
|Sunday
|Dallas
|9½
|11½
|(44½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Arizona
|13½
|12½
|(47½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at PITTSBURGH
|2½
|1
|(43)
|Tennessee
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|NY
|Jets
|at JACKSONVILLE
|3
|4½
|(39½)
|Houston
|at BUFFALO
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Carolina
|at DENVER
|3
|3
|(44)
|Cincinnati
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|9½
|(46)
|Atlanta
|Green Bay
|2½
|7
|(43½)
|at
|BALTIMORE
|at TAMPA BAY
|11½
|11½
|(45½)
|New
|Orleans
|Monday
|at CLEVELAND
|1
|2½
|(40½)
|Las
|Vegas
|Minnesota
|4
|5½
|(44½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|Tuesday
|at LA RAMS
|6
|6
|(45½)
|Seattle
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7½
|6½
|(41½)
|Washington
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Las Vegas
|-144
|at
|N.Y
|ISLANDERS+120
|at WINNIPEG
|-130
|St.
|Louis
|+108
|Boston
|-184
|at
|OTTAWA
|+152
|at CAROLINA
|-146
|Nashville
|+122
|at WASHINGTON
|-150
|Los
|Angeles
|+125
|Pittsburgh
|-160
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+132
|Toronto
|-154
|at
|SEATTLE
|+128
|at VANCOUVER
|-255
|Arizona
|+205
