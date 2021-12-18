CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 6:15 PM

College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at DETROIT MERCY 11½ Central Michigan
at UMASS 6 Fairfield
at ARKANSAS STATE 6 Air Force
at RHODE ISLAND Charleston (SC)
at BOWLING GREEN 11½ Robert Morris
at UIC 8 Northern Illinois
at OKLAHOMA 19½ UT Arlington
SMU 6 at NEW MEXICO
Texas at STANFORD
at PACIFIC (CA) UC Davis
at MIDDLE TENNESSEE Coastal Carolina
at DRAKE 23½ Chicago State
at CAL 11½ Dartmouth
at MONTANA STATE 11 Portland
at RICHMOND 12½ Old Dominion
at SANTA CLARA 10½ Montana
at UC RIVERSIDE 13½ Sacramento State
Kansas State 1 at NEBRASKA
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at MEMPHIS 4 (220) Portland
Miami 6 (204) at DETROIT
at PHILADELPHIA (210) New Orleans
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Denver
at ATLANTA 5 (220) Cleveland
at PHOENIX 8 (226½) Charlotte
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) LA Lakers
at MINNESOTA (214) Dallas
College football
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Monday
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Tulsa 9 (53) Old Dominion
Tuesday
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
Wyoming 3 3 (59) Kent St.
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
UTSA 2 (49) San Diego St.
Wednesday
Armed Forces Bowl
Army 4 (57½) Missouri

Thursday

Frisco Football Classic
Frisco, Texas
Miami (Ohio) 3 (54½) North Texas
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Florida (56½) UCF
Friday
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Memphis (59) Hawaii
Saturday
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Georgia St. (50½) Ball State
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
WMichigan +1 6 (56) Nevada
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Boston College 3 (51½) East Carolina
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
Auburn 3 (51½) Houston
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Louisville (55½) Air Force
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Mississippi St. (59½) Texas Tech
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
NC State 1 1 (60) UCLA
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Minnesota 4 4 (45) West Virginia
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Virginia 1 2 (71) SMU
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Maryland +1 1 (55) Virginia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
IowaSt. +1 (45½) Clemson
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Oklahoma (61½) Oregon
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina 7 9 (58½) South Carolina
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Tennessee (63) Purdue
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
MichiganSt. +3 (57) Pittsburgh
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
Wisconsin 7 7 (42) Arizona St.
Friday, Dec. 31
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M (58) Wake Forest
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Miami (59) Washington St.
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Boise State 8 (55½) Cent. Michigan
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Georgia 8 (47) Michigan
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Penn St. (47) Arkansas
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Notre Dame 2 (45½) Oklahoma St.
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Kentucky (44) Iowa
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio St. (66) Utah
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Baylor 1 E (55) Mississippi
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
Houston
KansasSt. +2 (47) LSU
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANAPOLIS (45½) New England
Sunday
Dallas 11½ (44½) at NY GIANTS
Arizona 13½ 12½ (47½) at DETROIT
at PITTSBURGH 1 (43) Tennessee
at MIAMI OFF OFF (OFF) NY Jets
at JACKSONVILLE 3 (39½) Houston
at BUFFALO OFF OFF (OFF) Carolina
at DENVER 3 3 (44) Cincinnati
at SAN FRANCISCO (46) Atlanta
Green Bay 7 (43½) at BALTIMORE
at TAMPA BAY 11½ 11½ (45½) New Orleans
Monday
at CLEVELAND 1 (40½) Las Vegas
Minnesota 4 (44½) at CHICAGO
Tuesday
at LA RAMS 6 6 (45½) Seattle
at PHILADELPHIA (41½) Washington
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Las Vegas -144 at N.Y ISLANDERS+120
at WINNIPEG -130 St. Louis +108
Boston -184 at OTTAWA +152
at CAROLINA -146 Nashville +122
at WASHINGTON -150 Los Angeles +125
Pittsburgh -160 at NEW JERSEY +132
Toronto -154 at SEATTLE +128
at VANCOUVER -255 Arizona +205

