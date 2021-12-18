College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DETROIT MERCY 11½ Central Michigan at UMASS 6 Fairfield at ARKANSAS STATE 6…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DETROIT MERCY 11½ Central Michigan at UMASS 6 Fairfield at ARKANSAS STATE 6 Air Force at RHODE ISLAND 6½ Charleston (SC) at BOWLING GREEN 11½ Robert Morris at UIC 8 Northern Illinois at OKLAHOMA 19½ UT Arlington SMU 6 at NEW MEXICO Texas 9½ at STANFORD at PACIFIC (CA) 2½ UC Davis at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 3½ Coastal Carolina at DRAKE 23½ Chicago State at CAL 11½ Dartmouth at MONTANA STATE 11 Portland at RICHMOND 12½ Old Dominion at SANTA CLARA 10½ Montana at UC RIVERSIDE 13½ Sacramento State Kansas State 1 at NEBRASKA NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) San Antonio at MEMPHIS 4 (220) Portland Miami 6 (204) at DETROIT at PHILADELPHIA 5½ (210) New Orleans at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Denver at ATLANTA 5 (220) Cleveland at PHOENIX 8 (226½) Charlotte at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) LA Lakers at MINNESOTA 3½ (214) Dallas College football Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Monday Myrtle Beach Bowl Conway, S.C. Tulsa 9½ 9 (53) Old Dominion Tuesday Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise, Idaho Wyoming 3 3 (59) Kent St. Frisco Bowl Frisco, Texas Fort Worth, Texas UTSA 2½ 2 (49) San Diego St. Wednesday Armed Forces Bowl Army 3½ 4 (57½) Missouri

Thursday

Frisco Football Classic Frisco, Texas Miami (Ohio) 3½ 3 (54½) North Texas Gasparilla Bowl Tampa, Fla. Florida 7½ 6½ (56½) UCF Friday Hawaii Bowl Honolulu Memphis 6½ 7½ (59) Hawaii Saturday Camellia Bowl Montgomery, Ala. Georgia St. 4½ 4½ (50½) Ball State Monday, Dec. 27 Quick Lane Bowl Detroit WMichigan +1 6 (56) Nevada Military Bowl Annapolis, Md. Boston College 3½ 3 (51½) East Carolina Tuesday, Dec. 28 Birmingham Bowl Birmingham, Ala. Auburn 3 2½ (51½) Houston SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Dallas Louisville 1½ 1½ (55½) Air Force Liberty Bowl Memphis, Tenn. Mississippi St. 8½ 8½ (59½) Texas Tech Holiday Bowl San Diego NC State 1 1 (60) UCLA Guaranteed Rate Bowl Phoenix Minnesota 4 4 (45) West Virginia Wednesday, Dec. 29 Fenway Bowl Boston Virginia 1 2 (71) SMU Pinstripe Bowl New York Maryland +1 1 (55) Virginia Tech Cheez-It Bowl Orlando, Fla. IowaSt. +1 1½ (45½) Clemson Alamo Bowl San Antonio Oklahoma 4½ 4½ (61½) Oregon Thursday, Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina 7 9 (58½) South Carolina Music City Bowl Nashville Tennessee 3½ 4½ (63) Purdue Peach Bowl Atlanta MichiganSt. +3 2½ (57) Pittsburgh Las Vegas Bowl Las Vegas Wisconsin 7 7 (42) Arizona St. Friday, Dec. 31 Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Texas A&M 6½ 4½ (58) Wake Forest Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas Miami 2½ 2½ (59) Washington St. Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz. Boise State 7½ 8 (55½) Cent. Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati College Football Playoff Semifinal Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla. Georgia 7½ 8 (47) Michigan Saturday, Jan. 1 Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Penn St. 2½ 2½ (47) Arkansas Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz. Notre Dame 2½ 2 (45½) Oklahoma St. Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Kentucky 2½ 2½ (44) Iowa Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif. Ohio St. 6½ 6½ (66) Utah Sugar Bowl New Orleans Baylor 1 E (55) Mississippi Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl Houston KansasSt. +2 2½ (47) LSU NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 2½ (45½) New England Sunday Dallas 9½ 11½ (44½) at NY GIANTS Arizona 13½ 12½ (47½) at DETROIT at PITTSBURGH 2½ 1 (43) Tennessee at MIAMI OFF OFF (OFF) NY Jets at JACKSONVILLE 3 4½ (39½) Houston at BUFFALO OFF OFF (OFF) Carolina at DENVER 3 3 (44) Cincinnati at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 9½ (46) Atlanta Green Bay 2½ 7 (43½) at BALTIMORE at TAMPA BAY 11½ 11½ (45½) New Orleans Monday at CLEVELAND 1 2½ (40½) Las Vegas Minnesota 4 5½ (44½) at CHICAGO Tuesday at LA RAMS 6 6 (45½) Seattle at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 6½ (41½) Washington NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Las Vegas -144 at N.Y ISLANDERS+120 at WINNIPEG -130 St. Louis +108 Boston -184 at OTTAWA +152 at CAROLINA -146 Nashville +122 at WASHINGTON -150 Los Angeles +125 Pittsburgh -160 at NEW JERSEY +132 Toronto -154 at SEATTLE +128 at VANCOUVER -255 Arizona +205

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.