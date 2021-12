College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG College Basketball Purdue 16 at BUTLER at SAN JOSE ST. 14 Pittsburgh at TENNESSEE…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG College Basketball Purdue 16 at BUTLER at SAN JOSE ST. 14 Pittsburgh at TENNESSEE 5 Memphis Florida 17½ at SOUTH FLORIDA at GONZAGA 7½ Texas Tech TCU 1½ at GEORGETOWN at WRIGHT STATE 9 Tennessee Tech Dixie State 2½ at N. DAKOTA at COLORADO 13 CS Bakersfield at TEMPLE 3½ Drexel at INDIANA 4 Notre Dame at VANDERBILT 14½ Austin Peay Louisville 2½ at W. KENTUCKY at LOUISIANA-MONROE 7½ Southern Miss. at BRADLEY 4 Saint Joseph’s at W. ILLINOIS 18½ E. Illinois at XAVIER 10½ Marquette at MARSHALL 3½ N. Iowa at WICHITA ST. 4 North Texas at ILLINOIS ST. 5 Ball State at USC 8½ Georgia Tech at WASHINGTON ST. 13 N. Colorado Utah 3½ at MISSOURI at RUTGERS 17 Rider Buffalo 15½ at CANISIUS at UCONN 6 Providence at UAB 3½ West Virginia at EVANSVILLE 10 UT-Martin at ARIZONA 24½ California Baptist at MISSISSIPPI 3 Dayton at GEORGIA 2½ George Mason at MICHIGAN 14½ S. Utah Houston 9½ at OKLAHOMA STATE at LSU 9½ Louisiana Tech San Francisco 7½ at GRAND CANYON at CLEMSON 7 South Carolina at KANSS 22½ Stephen F. Austin at ARKANSAS 10½ Hofstra at MURRAY STATE 3½ Chattanooga BYU 5½ at WEBER ST. Texas A&M 2½ at OREGON STATE at PEPPERDINE 9 SE Missour St. Auburn 6 at SAINT LOUIS at IOWA 4 Utah St. San Diego 5 at NORTHERN ARIZONA at WASHINGTON 5½ Seattle Baylor 8 at OREGON Portland St. 1 at CS NORTHRIDGE at NEVADA 6½ Loyola Marymount NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 1½ (215) Houston at BOSTON 4½ (210½) New York at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Golden State at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Orlando LA Clippers 3 (207½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at MILWAUKEE 1½ (214) Cleveland at UTAH 11 (220½) Washington College football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Boca Raton Bowl Boca Raton, Fla. Appalachian St. 2½ 2½ (66½) W. Kentucky New Mexico Bowl Albuquerque Fresno State 10½ 11½ (51) UTEP Independence Bowl Shreveport, La. BYU 7 7 (54½) UAB LendingTree Bowl Mobile, Ala. Liberty 8½ 10 (58½) E. Michgian LA Bowl Inglewood, Calif. Oregon State 7 7 (67½) Utah St. New Orleans Bowl New Orleans Louisiana-Lafayette 6 4 (55½) Marshall Monday, Dec. 20 Myrtle Beach Bowl Conway, S.C. Tulsa 9½ 9 (53) Old Dominion Tuesday, Dec. 21 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise, Idaho Wyoming 3 3 (59) Kent St. Frisco Bowl Frisco, Texas Fort Worth, Texas UTSA 2½ 2 (49) San Diego St. Wednesday, Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl Army 3½ 4 (57½) Missouri

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic Frisco, Texas Miami (Ohio) 3½ 3 (54½) North Texas Gasparilla Bowl Tampa, Fla. Florida 7½ 6½ (56½) UCF Friday, Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl Honolulu Memphis 6½ 7½ (59) Hawaii Saturday, Dec. 25 Camellia Bowl Montgomery, Ala. Georgia St. 4½ 4½ (50½) Ball State Monday, Dec. 27 Quick Lane Bowl Detroit WMichigan +1 6 (56) Nevada Military Bowl Annapolis, Md. Boston College 3½ 3 (51½) East Carolina Tuesday, Dec. 28 Birmingham Bowl Birmingham, Ala. Auburn 3 2½ (51½) Houston SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Dallas Louisville 1½ 1½ (55½) Air Force Liberty Bowl Memphis, Tenn. Mississippi St. 8½ 8½ (59½) Texas Tech Holiday Bowl San Diego NC State 1 1 (60) UCLA Guaranteed Rate Bowl Phoenix Minnesota 4 4 (45) West Virginia Wednesday, Dec. 29 Fenway Bowl Boston Virginia 1 2 (71) SMU Pinstripe Bowl New York Maryland +1 1 (55) Virginia Tech Cheez-It Bowl Orlando, Fla. IowaSt. +1 1½ (45½) Clemson Alamo Bowl San Antonio Oklahoma 4½ 4½ (61½) Oregon Thursday, Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina 7 9 (58½) South Carolina Music City Bowl Nashville Tennessee 3½ 4½ (63) Purdue Peach Bowl Atlanta MichiganSt. +3 2½ (57) Pittsburgh Las Vegas Bowl Las Vegas Wisconsin 7 7 (42) Arizona St. Friday, Dec. 31 Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Texas A&M 6½ 4½ (58) Wake Forest Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas Miami 2½ 2½ (59) Washington St. Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz. Boise State 7½ 8 (55½) Cent. Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati College Football Playoff Semifinal Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla. Georgia 7½ 8 (47) Michigan Saturday, Jan. 1 Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Penn St. 2½ 2½ (47) Arkansas Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz. Notre Dame 2½ 2 (45½) Oklahoma St. Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Kentucky 2½ 2½ (44) Iowa Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif. Ohio St. 6½ 6½ (66) Utah Sugar Bowl New Orleans Baylor 1 E (55) Mississippi Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl Houston KansasSt. +2 2½ (47) LSU NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 2½ (45½) New England Sunday Dallas 9½ 10½ (44½) at NY GIANTS Arizona 13½ 12½ (47½) at DETROIT Tennessee 2½ 1 (42½) at PITTSBURGH at MIAMI OFF OFF (OFF) NY Jets at JACKSONVILLE 3 4½ (39½) Houston at BUFFALO OFF OFF (OFF) Carolina at DENVER 3 2½ (44) Cincinnati at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 9½ (46) Atlanta Green Bay 2½ 7 (43½) at BALTIMORE at TAMPA BAY 11½ 11½ (45½) New Orleans Monday Las Vegas 1 1 (40½) at CLEVELAND Minnesota 4 5½ (44) at CHICAGO Tuesday at LA RAMS 6½ 5½ (45½) Seattle at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 7½ (41½) Washington NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MINNESOTA -152 Florida +126 at CAROLINA -137 Los Angeles +114 at PHILADELPHIA -196 Ottawa +162 Toronto -154 at VANCOUVER +128 Boston -164 at MONTREAL +136 at DALLAS -182 Chicago +150 at DETROIT -154 New Jersey +128 at COLORADO -134 Tampa Bay +112 Edmonton -128 at SEATTLE +106

