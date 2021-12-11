|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|7
|Fordham
|Florida St.
|4½
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|Farifield
|5½
|at
|WILLIAM
|&
|MARY
|Davidson
|3
|at
|NORTHEASTERN
|Purdue
|13
|at
|NC
|STATE
|Virginia Tech
|3½
|at
|DAYTON
|Wofford
|3½
|at
|COASTAL
|CAROLINA
|at BAYLOR
|3½
|Villanova
|Kansas City
|1½
|at
|SIU
|EDWARDSVILLE
|at NEW MEXICO
|1
|UTEP
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|11
|Kent
|St.
|Florida
|4
|at
|MARYLAND
|at KANSAS STATE
|19
|Green
|Bay
|at USC
|27
|Long
|Beach
|St.
|at IONA
|2
|Yale
|at PITTSBURGH
|E
|Monmouth
|at STANFORD
|E
|Oregon
|at UC RIVERSIDE
|6½
|California
|Baptist
|at SETON HALL
|10½
|Rutgers
|at SEATTLE
|4½
|UC-San
|Diego
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|4½
|(217½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|Brooklyn
|9½
|(212)
|at
|DETROIT
|Dallas
|5½
|(211½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|at SAN ANTONIO
|3
|(220)
|New
|Orleans
|Minnesota
|1
|(219)
|at
|PORTLAND
|at LA LAKERS
|11½
|(220½)
|Orlando
|College football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Bahamas Bowl
|At Nassau, Bahamas
|Toledo
|10
|10
|(52)
|Middle
|Tennessee
|Cure Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|Coastal Carolina
|10
|10½
|(63½)
|N.
|Illinois
|Saturday, Dec. 18
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Boca Raton, Fla.
|Appalachian St.
|2½
|3
|(68)
|W.
|Kentucky
|New Mexico Bowl
|Albuquerque
|Fresno State
|10½
|11
|(51)
|UTEP
|Independence Bowl
|Shreveport, La.
|BYU
|7
|7
|(54½)
|UAB
|LendingTree Bowl
|Mobile, Ala.
|Liberty
|8½
|9½
|(58½)
|E.
|Michgian
|LA Bowl
|Inglewood, Calif.
|Oregon State
|7
|7
|(67)
|Utah
|St.
|New Orleans Bowl
|New Orleans
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|5
|(53½)
|Marshall
|Monday, Dec. 20
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Conway, S.C.
|Tulsa
|9½
|9½
|(53)
|Old
|Dominion
|Tuesday, Dec. 21
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Boise, Idaho
|Wyoming
|3
|3
|(59)
|Kent
|St.
|Frisco Bowl
|Frisco, Texas
|Fort Worth, Texas
|UTSA
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|San
|Diego
|St.
|Wednesday, Dec. 22
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Army
|3½
|3½
|(58½)
|Missouri
Thursday, Dec. 23
|Frisco Football Classic
|Frisco, Texas
|Miami (Ohio)
|3½
|3
|(56½)
|North
|Texas
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Tampa, Fla.
|Florida
|7½
|7
|(56½)
|UCF
|Friday, Dec. 24
|Hawaii Bowl
|Honolulu
|Memphis
|6½
|7
|(58½)
|Hawaii
|Saturday, Dec. 25
|Camellia Bowl
|Montgomery, Ala.
|Georgia St.
|4½
|4½
|(50)
|Ball
|State
|Monday, Dec. 27
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Detroit
|Nevada
|1
|3½
|(59)
|W.
|Michigan
|Military Bowl
|Annapolis, Md.
|Boston College
|3½
|3½
|(51½)
|East
|Carolina
|Tuesday, Dec. 28
|Birmingham Bowl
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Auburn
|3
|3
|(51½)
|Houston
|SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
|Dallas
|Louisville
|1½
|1½
|(55½)
|Air
|Force
|Liberty Bowl
|Memphis, Tenn.
|Mississippi St.
|8½
|8½
|(59½)
|Texas
|Tech
|Holiday Bowl
|San Diego
|NC State
|1
|1
|(60)
|UCLA
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Phoenix
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|(45)
|West
|Virginia
|Wednesday, Dec. 29
|Fenway Bowl
|Boston
|Virginia
|1
|1½
|(71)
|SMU
|Pinstripe Bowl
|New York
|Maryland
|+1
|1
|(55)
|Virginia
|Tech
|Cheez-It Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|Clemson
|1
|1
|(45½)
|Iowa
|St.
|Alamo Bowl
|San Antonio
|Oklahoma
|4½
|4½
|(61½)
|Oregon
|Thursday, Dec. 30
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|Charlotte, N.C.
|North Carolina
|7
|7
|(57½)
|South
|Carolina
|Music City Bowl
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|3½
|4½
|(63)
|Purdue
|Peach Bowl
|Atlanta
|MichiganSt.
|+3
|1½
|(60)
|Pittsburgh
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Las Vegas
|Wisconsin
|7
|7
|(42½)
|Arizona
|St.
|Friday, Dec. 31
|Gator Bowl
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Texas A&M
|6½
|7
|(60)
|Wake
|Forest
|Sun Bowl
|El Paso, Texas
|Miami
|2½
|2½
|(59½)
|Washington
|St.
|Arizona Bowl
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Boise State
|7½
|7½
|(55)
|Cent.
|Michigan
|College Football Playoff Semifinal
|Cotton Bowl Classic
|Arlington, Texas
|Alabama
|13½
|13½
|(58)
|Cincinnati
|College Football Playoff Semifinal
|Orange Bowl
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|Georgia
|7½
|7½
|(44½)
|Michigan
|Saturday, Jan. 1
|Outback Bowl
|Tampa, Fla.
|Penn St.
|2½
|2
|(47)
|Arkansas
|Fiesta Bowl
|Glendale, Ariz.
|Notre Dame
|2½
|2½
|(45½)
|Oklahoma
|St.
|Citrus Bowl
|Orlando, Fla.
|Kentucky
|2½
|3
|(44)
|Iowa
|Rose Bowl
|Pasadena, Calif.
|Ohio St.
|6½
|6½
|(66½)
|Utah
|Sugar Bowl
|New Orleans
|Baylor
|1
|1½
|(54½)
|Mississippi
|Tuesday, Jan. 4
|Texas Bowl
|Houston
|KansasSt.
|+2
|1
|(47)
|LSU
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|1
|2½
|(42½)
|Baltimore
|Dallas
|5
|4½
|(48)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at TENNESSEE
|9½
|8½
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|at KANSAS CITY
|9½
|10
|(47½)
|Las
|Vegas
|New Orleans
|6½
|5
|(43)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Seattle
|6½
|8½
|(40½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|2½
|(41½)
|Atlanta
|at LA CHARGERS
|7
|9
|(43)
|NY
|Giants
|at DENVER
|8½
|10½
|(42½)
|Detroit
|at TAMPA BAY
|3
|3½
|(53½)
|Buffalo
|San Francisco
|2
|1½
|(48½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at GREEN BAY
|11
|12
|(43)
|Chicago
|Monday
|at ARIZONA
|2½
|2
|(51½)
|LA
|Rams
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at ST. LOUIS
|-156
|Anaheim
|+130
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-154
|Nashville
|+128
|at COLORADO
|-140
|Florida
|+116
|at LAS VEGAS
|-130
|Minnesota
|+108
|Carolina
|-137
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+114
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
