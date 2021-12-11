College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MIAMI 7 Fordham Florida St. 4½ at SOUTH CAROLINA Farifield 5½ at WILLIAM…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MIAMI 7 Fordham Florida St. 4½ at SOUTH CAROLINA Farifield 5½ at WILLIAM & MARY Davidson 3 at NORTHEASTERN Purdue 13 at NC STATE Virginia Tech 3½ at DAYTON Wofford 3½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at BAYLOR 3½ Villanova Kansas City 1½ at SIU EDWARDSVILLE at NEW MEXICO 1 UTEP at WEST VIRGINIA 11 Kent St. Florida 4 at MARYLAND at KANSAS STATE 19 Green Bay at USC 27 Long Beach St. at IONA 2 Yale at PITTSBURGH E Monmouth at STANFORD E Oregon at UC RIVERSIDE 6½ California Baptist at SETON HALL 10½ Rutgers at SEATTLE 4½ UC-San Diego NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 4½ (217½) at NEW YORK Brooklyn 9½ (212) at DETROIT Dallas 5½ (211½) at OKLAHOMA CITY at SAN ANTONIO 3 (220) New Orleans Minnesota 1 (219) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS 11½ (220½) Orlando College football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Bahamas Bowl At Nassau, Bahamas Toledo 10 10 (52) Middle Tennessee Cure Bowl Orlando, Fla. Coastal Carolina 10 10½ (63½) N. Illinois Saturday, Dec. 18 Boca Raton Bowl Boca Raton, Fla. Appalachian St. 2½ 3 (68) W. Kentucky New Mexico Bowl Albuquerque Fresno State 10½ 11 (51) UTEP Independence Bowl Shreveport, La. BYU 7 7 (54½) UAB LendingTree Bowl Mobile, Ala. Liberty 8½ 9½ (58½) E. Michgian LA Bowl Inglewood, Calif. Oregon State 7 7 (67) Utah St. New Orleans Bowl New Orleans Louisiana-Lafayette 6 5 (53½) Marshall Monday, Dec. 20 Myrtle Beach Bowl Conway, S.C. Tulsa 9½ 9½ (53) Old Dominion Tuesday, Dec. 21 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise, Idaho Wyoming 3 3 (59) Kent St. Frisco Bowl Frisco, Texas Fort Worth, Texas UTSA 2½ 2½ (50) San Diego St. Wednesday, Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl Army 3½ 3½ (58½) Missouri

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic Frisco, Texas Miami (Ohio) 3½ 3 (56½) North Texas Gasparilla Bowl Tampa, Fla. Florida 7½ 7 (56½) UCF Friday, Dec. 24 Hawaii Bowl Honolulu Memphis 6½ 7 (58½) Hawaii Saturday, Dec. 25 Camellia Bowl Montgomery, Ala. Georgia St. 4½ 4½ (50) Ball State Monday, Dec. 27 Quick Lane Bowl Detroit Nevada 1 3½ (59) W. Michigan Military Bowl Annapolis, Md. Boston College 3½ 3½ (51½) East Carolina Tuesday, Dec. 28 Birmingham Bowl Birmingham, Ala. Auburn 3 3 (51½) Houston SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Dallas Louisville 1½ 1½ (55½) Air Force Liberty Bowl Memphis, Tenn. Mississippi St. 8½ 8½ (59½) Texas Tech Holiday Bowl San Diego NC State 1 1 (60) UCLA Guaranteed Rate Bowl Phoenix Minnesota 4 4 (45) West Virginia Wednesday, Dec. 29 Fenway Bowl Boston Virginia 1 1½ (71) SMU Pinstripe Bowl New York Maryland +1 1 (55) Virginia Tech Cheez-It Bowl Orlando, Fla. Clemson 1 1 (45½) Iowa St. Alamo Bowl San Antonio Oklahoma 4½ 4½ (61½) Oregon Thursday, Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina 7 7 (57½) South Carolina Music City Bowl Nashville Tennessee 3½ 4½ (63) Purdue Peach Bowl Atlanta MichiganSt. +3 1½ (60) Pittsburgh Las Vegas Bowl Las Vegas Wisconsin 7 7 (42½) Arizona St. Friday, Dec. 31 Gator Bowl Jacksonville, Fla. Texas A&M 6½ 7 (60) Wake Forest Sun Bowl El Paso, Texas Miami 2½ 2½ (59½) Washington St. Arizona Bowl Tucson, Ariz. Boise State 7½ 7½ (55) Cent. Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic Arlington, Texas Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati College Football Playoff Semifinal Orange Bowl Miami Gardens, Fla. Georgia 7½ 7½ (44½) Michigan Saturday, Jan. 1 Outback Bowl Tampa, Fla. Penn St. 2½ 2 (47) Arkansas Fiesta Bowl Glendale, Ariz. Notre Dame 2½ 2½ (45½) Oklahoma St. Citrus Bowl Orlando, Fla. Kentucky 2½ 3 (44) Iowa Rose Bowl Pasadena, Calif. Ohio St. 6½ 6½ (66½) Utah Sugar Bowl New Orleans Baylor 1 1½ (54½) Mississippi Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl Houston KansasSt. +2 1 (47) LSU NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 1 2½ (42½) Baltimore Dallas 5 4½ (48) at WASHINGTON at TENNESSEE 9½ 8½ (43½) Jacksonville at KANSAS CITY 9½ 10 (47½) Las Vegas New Orleans 6½ 5 (43) at NY JETS Seattle 6½ 8½ (40½) at HOUSTON at CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (41½) Atlanta at LA CHARGERS 7 9 (43) NY Giants at DENVER 8½ 10½ (42½) Detroit at TAMPA BAY 3 3½ (53½) Buffalo San Francisco 2 1½ (48½) at CINCINNATI at GREEN BAY 11 12 (43) Chicago Monday at ARIZONA 2½ 2 (51½) LA Rams NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at ST. LOUIS -156 Anaheim +130 at N.Y RANGERS -154 Nashville +128 at COLORADO -140 Florida +116 at LAS VEGAS -130 Minnesota +108 Carolina -137 at VANCOUVER +114

