College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MIAMI 7 Fordham
Florida St. at SOUTH CAROLINA
Farifield at WILLIAM & MARY
Davidson 3 at NORTHEASTERN
Purdue 13 at NC STATE
Virginia Tech at DAYTON
Wofford at COASTAL CAROLINA
at BAYLOR Villanova
Kansas City at SIU EDWARDSVILLE
at NEW MEXICO 1 UTEP
at WEST VIRGINIA 11 Kent St.
Florida 4 at MARYLAND
at KANSAS STATE 19 Green Bay
at USC 27 Long Beach St.
at IONA 2 Yale
at PITTSBURGH E Monmouth
at STANFORD E Oregon
at UC RIVERSIDE California Baptist
at SETON HALL 10½ Rutgers
at SEATTLE UC-San Diego
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee (217½) at NEW YORK
Brooklyn (212) at DETROIT
Dallas (211½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at SAN ANTONIO 3 (220) New Orleans
Minnesota 1 (219) at PORTLAND
at LA LAKERS 11½ (220½) Orlando
College football
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau, Bahamas
Toledo 10 10 (52) Middle Tennessee
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Coastal Carolina 10 10½ (63½) N. Illinois
Saturday, Dec. 18
Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Fla.
Appalachian St. 3 (68) W. Kentucky
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Fresno State 10½ 11 (51) UTEP
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
BYU 7 7 (54½) UAB
LendingTree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Liberty (58½) E. Michgian
LA Bowl
Inglewood, Calif.
Oregon State 7 7 (67) Utah St.
New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans
Louisiana-Lafayette 6 5 (53½) Marshall
Monday, Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Tulsa (53) Old Dominion
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
Wyoming 3 3 (59) Kent St.
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
UTSA (50) San Diego St.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Army (58½) Missouri

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic
Frisco, Texas
Miami (Ohio) 3 (56½) North Texas
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Florida 7 (56½) UCF
Friday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Memphis 7 (58½) Hawaii
Saturday, Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Georgia St. (50) Ball State
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Nevada 1 (59) W. Michigan
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Boston College (51½) East Carolina
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
Auburn 3 3 (51½) Houston
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Louisville (55½) Air Force
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Mississippi St. (59½) Texas Tech
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
NC State 1 1 (60) UCLA
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Minnesota 4 4 (45) West Virginia
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Virginia 1 (71) SMU
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Maryland +1 1 (55) Virginia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Clemson 1 1 (45½) Iowa St.
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Oklahoma (61½) Oregon
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina 7 7 (57½) South Carolina
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Tennessee (63) Purdue
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
MichiganSt. +3 (60) Pittsburgh
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
Wisconsin 7 7 (42½) Arizona St.
Friday, Dec. 31
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M 7 (60) Wake Forest
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Miami (59½) Washington St.
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Boise State (55) Cent. Michigan
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Alabama 13½ 13½ (58) Cincinnati
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Georgia (44½) Michigan
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Penn St. 2 (47) Arkansas
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Notre Dame (45½) Oklahoma St.
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Kentucky 3 (44) Iowa
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio St. (66½) Utah
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Baylor 1 (54½) Mississippi
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
Houston
KansasSt. +2 1 (47) LSU
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 1 (42½) Baltimore
Dallas 5 (48) at WASHINGTON
at TENNESSEE (43½) Jacksonville
at KANSAS CITY 10 (47½) Las Vegas
New Orleans 5 (43) at NY JETS
Seattle (40½) at HOUSTON
at CAROLINA (41½) Atlanta
at LA CHARGERS 7 9 (43) NY Giants
at DENVER 10½ (42½) Detroit
at TAMPA BAY 3 (53½) Buffalo
San Francisco 2 (48½) at CINCINNATI
at GREEN BAY 11 12 (43) Chicago
Monday
at ARIZONA 2 (51½) LA Rams
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -156 Anaheim +130
at N.Y RANGERS -154 Nashville +128
at COLORADO -140 Florida +116
at LAS VEGAS -130 Minnesota +108
Carolina -137 at VANCOUVER +114

