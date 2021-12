FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Nortre Dame 4 (134) at BOSTON COLLEGE Kanss 7 (156½) at SAN JOSE ST. at CANISIUS…

Listen now to WTOP News

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Nortre Dame 4 (134) at BOSTON COLLEGE Kanss 7 (156½) at SAN JOSE ST. at CANISIUS 2 (141½) Farifield at IONA 14½ (140) Rider Monmouth E (137) at NIAGARA at SIENA 1½ (129½) Manhattan at FURMAN 8½ (157½) Cleveland State at ILLINOIS 8½ (133½) Rutgers Saint Peter’s 2½ (137) at QUINNIPIAC at VIRGINIA 14½ (115) Pittsburgh New Mexico St. 1 (137½) at UTEP at TEXAS 28 (140½) UT Rio Grande Valley at PURDUE 11 (159) Iowa at BOISE STATE 8 (129½) Tulsa at SAN JOSE ST. 7 (140½) N. Dakota at UC SANTA BARBARA 9½ (137) Pepperdine at PORTLAND 3 (143) VMI NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Miami at WASHINGTON 3½ (208) Cleveland at ATLANTA 6 (220) Philadelphia at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Minnesota at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Orlando at DALLAS 7½ (218½) New Orleans at UTAH OFF (OFF) Boston LA Clippers 2 (217) at LA LAKERS at GOLDEN STATE 7 (215½) Phoenix College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA STATE 3½ 4½ (46½) Baylor Kent State 2½ 3½ (74½) at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ 6½ (49½) Utah State Appalachian State 2½ 2½ (53½) at LOUISIANA at CINCINNATI 10½ 10½ (52½) Houston Georgia 6½ 6½ (49½) at ALABAMA Michigan 11½ 10½ (43½) at IOWA Pittsburgh 2½ 2½ (71½) at WAKE FOREST at CAL 2½ 3½ (57½) USC NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 4½ 6½ (46) at NEW ORLEANS Sunday Minnesota 7½ 7 (46½) at DETROIT at MIAMI 2½ 4½ (40½) NY Giants Tampa Bay 9½ 11 (50½) at ATLANTA at CINCINNATI 1 3 (50½) LA Chargers Indianapolis 7 10 (45½) at HOUSTON Philadelphia 6½ 7 (45½) at NY JETS Arizona 7 7½ (43½) at CHICAGO at KANSAS CITY OFF OFF (OFF) Denver at LAS VEGAS 1½ 2½ (49½) Washington Baltimore 3 4½ (44) at PITTSBURGH at LA RAMS 11½ 13 (47½) Jacksonville at SEATTLE OFF OFF (OFF) San Francisco Monday at BUFFALO 4 2½ (42½) New England NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -176 San Jose +146 at WINNIPEG -170 New Jersey +140 Las Vegas -215 at ARIZONA +176 Calgary -134 at ANAHEIM +112 Edmonton -120 at SEATTLE +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.