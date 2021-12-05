Old Dominion to play Tulsa in 2nd ever Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Monarchs advanced to a bowl for the second time in history by winning their last five games. It's their first time in the postseason since the 2016 Bahamas Bowl.

Old Dominion (6-6, Conference USA) vs. Tulsa (6-6, American Athletic Conference), Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Conway, South Carolina

TOP PLAYERS

Old Dominion: TE Zack Kuntz, 71 catches for 694 yards, five touchdowns.

Tulsa: QB Davis Brin, 2,984 yards passing, 16 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Old Dominion: The Monarchs advanced to a bowl for the second time in history by winning their last five games. It’s their first time in the postseason since the 2016 Bahamas Bowl.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane won their final three games of the season to reach a bowl. They’ve averaged 436 yards a game, second behind undefeated Cincinnati in the AAC.

LAST TIME

The teams have never played before.

BOWL HISTORY

Old Dominion: First appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, second time reaching the FBS postseason.

Tulsa: First appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 23rd bowl appearance in school history.

___

