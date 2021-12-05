CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » Old Dominion to play…

Old Dominion to play Tulsa in 2nd ever Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 3:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Old Dominion (6-6, Conference USA) vs. Tulsa (6-6, American Athletic Conference), Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Conway, South Carolina

TOP PLAYERS

Old Dominion: TE Zack Kuntz, 71 catches for 694 yards, five touchdowns.

Tulsa: QB Davis Brin, 2,984 yards passing, 16 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Old Dominion: The Monarchs advanced to a bowl for the second time in history by winning their last five games. It’s their first time in the postseason since the 2016 Bahamas Bowl.

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane won their final three games of the season to reach a bowl. They’ve averaged 436 yards a game, second behind undefeated Cincinnati in the AAC.

LAST TIME

The teams have never played before.

BOWL HISTORY

Old Dominion: First appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, second time reaching the FBS postseason.

Tulsa: First appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 23rd bowl appearance in school history.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up