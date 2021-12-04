CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Oklahoma St coach says RB Warren out of Big 12 title game

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 2:16 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said injured star running back Jaylin Warren will not play in the Big 12 championship game Saturday against No. 9 Baylor.

Warren did not get on the field in the first half as the fifth-ranked Cowboys fell behind 21-6. Warren has been hampered by ankle and shoulder injuries.

Gundy told ESPN at halftime Warren would not play in the second half against the Bears.

Warren came into the game with 1,134 yards, fourth best in the Big 12, and 11 touchdowns. He had 17 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown last week in a victory against Oklahoma.

The Cowboys entered the game fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings with a chance to reach the final four for the first time.

