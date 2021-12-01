CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » Ohio State's Stroud is…

Ohio State’s Stroud is Big Ten offensive player of the year

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 7:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten announced Wednesday that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is its offensive player of the year and freshman of the year.

Stroud led the nation’s top offense and ranks among the top seven passers in eight categories. His 70.9% completion rate and 351.1 yards per game are on track to be school single-season records, and his 3,862 passing yards rank second in school history; his 38 touchdown passes are third.

The Big Ten coaches’ all-conference first-team offense: quarterback, Stroud; running backs, Hassan Haskins, Michigan; Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State; receivers, Chris Olave, Ohio State; David Bell, Purdue; center, Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa; guards, Thayer Munford, Ohio State; Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin; tackles, Daniel Faalele, Minnesota; Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State; tight end, Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin.

Defensive and special teams honorees were announced Tuesday. The Associated Press will announce its Big Ten awards next week.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up