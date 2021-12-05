CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » No. 12 BYU draws…

No. 12 BYU draws upstart UAB as Independence Bowl opponent

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 4:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 12 BYU (10-2, Independent) vs. UAB (8-4, Conference USA), Dec. 18. 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Shreveport, Louisiana

TOP PLAYERS

BYU: RB Tyler Allgeier, 1,409 yards rushing, 20 touchdowns.

UAB: RB DeWayne McBride, 1,188 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

BYU: The Cougars, who have been competing as an independent since 2011, will join the Big 12 Conference for the 2023-24 season.

UAB: The Blazers program was eliminated for financial reasons in 2014, but an outcry from alumni brought it back quickly. The program was reinstated in 2017 and UAB went to three consecutive bowl games from 2017-19.

LAST TIME

The teams have never met in football.

BOWL HISTORY

BYU: This is the Cougars’ 39th bowl appearance since 1974 and 16th in the last 17 seasons.

UAB: The Blazers have a 1-3 record in four prior bowl appearances.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up