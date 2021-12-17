CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Football » NCAA Division III Football…

NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 20

Saint John’s (Minn.) 41, Lake Forest 14

Linfield 44, Redlands 10

Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, Trinity (Texas) 3

Birmingham 24, Huntington 14

Wis.-Whitwater 69, Greenville 7

DePauw 26, Rose-Hulman 21

Central (Iowa) 61, Bethel (Minn.) 35

Wheaton (Ill.) 63, Aurora 31

Carnegie Mellon at North Central, no contest (Carnegie Mellon has withdrawn)

Wis.-LaCrosse 58, Albion 23

SUNY-Cortland 26, Springfield 21

Rensselaer 20, Endicott 14

Mount Union 52, Washington & Lee 0

Johns Hopkins 45, Salisbury 20

Delaware Valley 62, Anna Maria 10

Muhlenberg 45, Framingham 0

___

Second Round
Saturday, Nov. 27

Linfield 31, Saint John’s (Minn.) 28

Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Birmingham 7

Wis.-Whitwater 45, DePauw 0

Central (Iowa) 30, Wheaton (Ill.) 28

North Central 34, Wis.-LaCrosse 20

Rensselaer 21, SUNY-Cortland 14

Mount Union 45, Johns Hopkins 33

Muhlenberg 14, Delaware Valley 0

___

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Dec. 4

Mary Hardin-Baylor 49, Linfield 24

Mount Union 35, Muhlenberg 29

North Central 55, Rensselaer 6

Wis.-Whitewater 51, Central (Iowa) 21

___

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 11

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Wis.-Whitewater 7

North Central 26, Mount Union 13

___

Championship
Friday, Dec. 17
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
At Canton, Ohio

Mary Hardin-Baylor 57, North Central 24

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up