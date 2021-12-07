CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Michigan OC Josh Gattis wins Broyles Award

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 8:22 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis is the Broyles Award winner for the nation’s best assistant college football coach.

Under Gattis’ direction, Michigan ranks 10th nationally in yards rushing per game, 13th in scoring with 37.7 points per contest and 18th nationally with 451.9 yards per game. The second-ranked Wolverines defeated Iowa on Saturday to win the Big Ten title and have qualified for the College Football Playoff, where they will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

A selection committee former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA selected the winner from a list of five finalists, 15 semi-finalists, and 59 nominees.

The award was created in 1996 to recognize former Arkansas coach Frank Broyles’ history of selecting and developing assistant coaches during his Hall of Fame career.

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, the 2020 winner, now is the head coach at Texas. Other past winners include USC coach Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma coach Brent Venables.

