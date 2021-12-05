CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Michigan-Georgia set to meet in Orange Bowl CFP semifinal

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 3:43 PM

Georgia (12-1, SEC, No. 3 CFP) vs. Michigan (12-1, Big Ten, No. 2 CFP), Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Miami Gardens, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia: TE Brock Bowers, 47 catches, 791 yards, 11 TDs.

Michigan: DE Aidan Hutchinson, 14 sacks, 15.5 TFL, 58 tackles, 12 QB hurries.

NOTABLE

Georgia: The Bulldogs are in the playoff for the second time, and first since 2017-18. They are also making their 25th consecutive bowl appearance, the longest active streak in the country.

Michigan: The Wolverines won their first Big Ten championship since 2004 and are the first team unranked in the preseason to make the playoff.

LAST TIME

Georgia 15, Michigan 7 (Oct. 2, 1965)

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia: Fourth Orange Bowl appearance, first since 1960 (14-0 win over Missouri), and 58th bowl appearance overall.

Michigan: Fourth Orange Bowl appearance, first since 2016 (33-32 loss to Florida State), and 49th bowl appearance overall.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

