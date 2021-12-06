CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » Miami fires football coach…

Miami fires football coach Manny Diaz after Hurricanes go 21-15 in 3 seasons under him

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 10:59 AM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami fires football coach Manny Diaz after Hurricanes go 21-15 in 3 seasons under him.

