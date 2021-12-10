CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » Hamilton, Williams to skip…

Hamilton, Williams to skip Irish bowl game for NFL draft

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 3:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Kyren Williams and Kyle Hamilton, two junior star players for No. 5 Notre Dame, announced Friday they will not play in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 9 Oklahoma State so they can instead prepare for the 2022 NFL draft.

The two were Associated Press preseason first-team All-Americans, running back Williams as the all-purpose player and Hamilton at safety They were also two of Notre Dame’s seven captains during an 11-1 season.

“Glory to the Lord! DREAM BIG,” tweeted the 5-foot-9, 199-pound Williams, who rushed for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns and also had 42 receptions for 359 yards and three scores. He also returned punts and kickoffs, averaging 128.4 yards per game in all-purpose yards.

“Thank you Notre Dame,” tweeted the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Hamilton, who injured his right knee in Notre Dame’s 31-16 victory over Southern California on Oct. 23 and missed the final five games. In seven games, Hamilton had 35 tackles, four passes broken up and three interceptions.

Notre Dame’s first practice for the Jan. 1 bowl game is Sunday under new coach Marcus Freeman.

Hamilton was expected to be a first-round pick while Williams would likely go later. Both explained their decisions on Twitter and offered their thanks.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

The pandemic is by no means over, but the lessons learned are just beginning

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up